Around the Farm: Ryder Korczak reassigned to WHL’s Moose Jaw
Ryder Korczak was reasssigned by the Rangers from the AHL back to the WHL for an overage season. Korczak played 5 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, but didn’t stick. Instead of sending him to the ECHL, the Rangers opted to return him to the WHL for an overage season. Naturally, this doesn’t bode well for Korczak, who was producing at over a point per game in the WHL last year.
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann scores first goal with Peterborough
Brennan Othmann scored his first goal with the Peterborough Petes last night in a 4-0 win. It was Othmann’s second game with the club, and he was held off the scoresheet in his first game. Othmann will likely start racking up the points soon, as he gets used to his new team.
Blue Seat Bookie: 11.17.22 – Panthers Cover, Devils Underdogs, Rangers Over
Overall record: 1-2 Define the Great Money line (Record: 0-1) New Jersey Devils Money line +120 against Toronto Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils are hotter than Satan himself right now. They have not just beaten teams during this 10 game winning streak, but have absolutely demolished them on the scoresheet, underlying metrics, and are riding high with confidence. Led by Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Dougie Hamilton, look for the Devils luck to continue to be firing high as they face a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is dealing with both goaltending and defensive injuries, and is 5-2-3 in their last ten games.
Rangers lineup notes: Zac Jones in, still no Vitali Kravtsov
The Rangers lineup tonight will only have one change following their disappointing loss in Seattle. Zac Jones will be in for Libor Hajek, but all other lines remain the same. There are a pair of surprises here, and none related to Zac Jones. The first is that an apparently healthy Vitali Kravtsov is not in the lineup, despite the Rangers really needing a jolt on offense. The second is that there isn’t a single line change in the forwards, again despite needing a boost on offense.
Does a Nick Robertson for Vitali Kravtsov trade make sense?
Does a Nick Robertson for Vitali Kravtsov trade make sense for the Leafs and Rangers? Rumors in Toronto are that Robertson still hasn’t solidified a spot on their roster, and it’s not even guaranteed he will. It seems to be a similar situation to the Rangers and Kravtsov, who has played well with the Rangers but has had a bumpy road to the NHL and this season. If the rumors are to be believed, then perhaps there is a match.
NY Rangers Game 18: Rangers at Kraken
The Rangers almost had a schedule loss on Sunday, with a travel day and two puck drops within 23 hours of each other. But after an expected weak first period, the Rangers found their legs and stormed back against the Coyotes. Now with fresh legs after a three day break, the Rangers are in Seattle as they travel down the Pacific coast this week.
The Rangers need to remember who they are
Last year, the Rangers took the NHL by surprise in their run to the Eastern Conference Final. Carried by Igor Shesterkin and an elite powerplay, the Rangers banked enough points by the end of November –paired with a rare top heavy Metro Division– to solidify a playoff spot before the end of the calendar year. This year, the Rangers haven’t separated themselves, but they are also underperforming expectations, playing down to their opponents. That needs to change, and the Rangers need to remember who they are.
