The Rangers lineup tonight will only have one change following their disappointing loss in Seattle. Zac Jones will be in for Libor Hajek, but all other lines remain the same. There are a pair of surprises here, and none related to Zac Jones. The first is that an apparently healthy Vitali Kravtsov is not in the lineup, despite the Rangers really needing a jolt on offense. The second is that there isn’t a single line change in the forwards, again despite needing a boost on offense.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO