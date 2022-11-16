ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

102.5 The Bone

Dwight Howard has unreal Taiwanese basketball league debut

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made his debut in Taiwan’s T1 League Saturday with an impressive statement performance. The 36-year-old put up 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks to lead the Taoyuan Leopards to a 20–115 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA. His 14-for-32 shooting...
The Commercial Appeal

Why the Memphis Grizzlies remain confident despite Ja Morant's injury

Taylor Jenkins won't allow himself to get fully consumed with thoughts of how the injury bug has bitten the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's hard to ignore. Memphis was fully healthy at the start of the preseason outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from an offseason foot procedure. Then Ziaire Williams went down in the preseason. He's currently recovering from patellar tendinitis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Durant praises Ben Simmons for 'incredible' game

Ben Simmons had his best game since joining the Nets on Thursday in Portland, putting up a season-high 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists in 32 minutes off the bench. He was 6-of-6 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the foul line and had a plus-13 rating in a game Brooklyn won by two points, earning praise from his superstar teammate in the process.
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals. According...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs

Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Braves reach two-year deal with lefty Tyler Matzek

The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $3.1 million that includes a $5.5 million club option with no buyout. Matzek agreed to donate 1 percent of his salary per season to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Matzek, 32,...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Saints’ Jordan to Miss First Game of Career Due to Injury

The Saints announced that defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss Sunday’s game with an eye injury, marking the first time Jordan has ever missed a game due to injury in his 12-year career. The veteran has only missed one game since 2011, due to COVID-19 protocols last year. Therefore,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

Falcons Injury Report: A.J. Terrell to Play vs. Bears?

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's contest with the Chicago Bears. As the last preparations were being put into place, more was revealed about the status of several players who've battled injuries throughout the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks, who suffered a calf...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Bellinger to Become Free Agent After Dodgers Don’t Tender Contract

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The outfielder is still eligible to re-sign with the Dodgers, but it reportedly would have to be for less than his expected arbitration salary of around $18 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA

