Read full article on original website
Related
Dwight Howard has unreal Taiwanese basketball league debut
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made his debut in Taiwan’s T1 League Saturday with an impressive statement performance. The 36-year-old put up 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks to lead the Taoyuan Leopards to a 20–115 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA. His 14-for-32 shooting...
Clayton News Daily
Top 20 Boys Combo Guards in the Country Entering 2022 High School Basketball Season
As the 2022-23 high school basketball season tips off over the next month, SBLive Sports will be highlighting some of the top players at their position entering the new year. Here are 20 combo guards in high school boys basketball with sky-high expectations for the 2022-23 season (The list is in alphabetical order.):
Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”
Stephen A. Smith advices the Warriors to make a move for Kevin Durant.
Michael Jordan's Career Record vs. NBA Legends: The GOAT Was Unstoppable
Michael Jordan faced a lot of NBA legends during his career. He was unstoppable during his mission with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in two three-peats.
Yardbarker
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
Why the Memphis Grizzlies remain confident despite Ja Morant's injury
Taylor Jenkins won't allow himself to get fully consumed with thoughts of how the injury bug has bitten the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's hard to ignore. Memphis was fully healthy at the start of the preseason outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from an offseason foot procedure. Then Ziaire Williams went down in the preseason. He's currently recovering from patellar tendinitis.
Rookie Keegan Murray on evaluating his Kings & his own game during absence with back injury
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray discusses what he’s experienced with his back soreness, being ready to return to action, Sacramento’s success leading to a five game win streak and the time spent evaluating his own performances in the season thus far.
Kevin Durant praises Ben Simmons for 'incredible' game
Ben Simmons had his best game since joining the Nets on Thursday in Portland, putting up a season-high 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists in 32 minutes off the bench. He was 6-of-6 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the foul line and had a plus-13 rating in a game Brooklyn won by two points, earning praise from his superstar teammate in the process.
The Most Points Scored In One Game For Every NBA Franchise
Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, while Kobe Bryant scored 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals. According...
Yardbarker
'I'm A Professional': Mavs’ JaVale McGee Speaks on Losing Starting Job
In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks signed veteran center JaVale McGee to be their new starting center, going as far as to promising McGee a spot in the starting five. Well, the Mavs are 15 games into the 2022-23 season and that starting center promise for McGee has come and gone.
Lakers News: Sole Man Sonny Vaccaro Discusses Kobe Bryant's Eventful Draft Night
Would the Black Mamba still have won titles on the Nets?
NBC Sports
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Braves reach two-year deal with lefty Tyler Matzek
The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $3.1 million that includes a $5.5 million club option with no buyout. Matzek agreed to donate 1 percent of his salary per season to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Matzek, 32,...
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ Jordan to Miss First Game of Career Due to Injury
The Saints announced that defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss Sunday’s game with an eye injury, marking the first time Jordan has ever missed a game due to injury in his 12-year career. The veteran has only missed one game since 2011, due to COVID-19 protocols last year. Therefore,...
Clayton News Daily
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Report: A.J. Terrell to Play vs. Bears?
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's contest with the Chicago Bears. As the last preparations were being put into place, more was revealed about the status of several players who've battled injuries throughout the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks, who suffered a calf...
FadeawayWorld.net
NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time
According to NBA fans, the Black Mamba edition jersey is the greatest Los Angeles Lakers jersey ever.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Brooklyn Nets History
The Brooklyn Nets could have had a dynasty with Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bellinger to Become Free Agent After Dodgers Don’t Tender Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The outfielder is still eligible to re-sign with the Dodgers, but it reportedly would have to be for less than his expected arbitration salary of around $18 million.
Comments / 0