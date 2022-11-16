ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
Austin Chronicle

Digging Up the History of the Texas Memorial Museum

From star of the Texas Centennial to overlooked gem. Early 1900s Texas academics raise concerns that fossils and archaeological discoveries are being shipped out of the state due to the lack of a public museum in Texas. 1933 Fundraising and planning begins, including money from Congress and the sale of...
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Tale of Two Cities

Mayor’s race: Hook ’em along I-35, sic ’em along MoPac. UT-Austin alumna Celia Israel and Baylor grad Kirk Watson – each represented on this map in their school colors – divided up the city somewhere around Lamar Boulevard. The outgoing North Austin state rep bested the former mayor and state senator by just over 16,000 votes, or 5.5%. With about 44% of city voters casting a ballot in the mayor's race (still kind of a guess, but less than the 52.2% turnout for Travis County as a whole), third-place finisher Jennifer Virden's 18% – more than 52,000 votes – was higher than many preelection prognosticators expected.
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
KSAT 12

Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations

ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
texasstandard.org

Texas food bank lines near pandemic highs. Here’s what organizations say they need.

Prices at the grocery store are up about 13% over last year. It’s even worse when it comes to specific products such as eggs – which are up about 30%. “Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food. But for people living on a limited income, it’s become that much harder for them to stretch their dollars,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the largest network of food banks in the state.
