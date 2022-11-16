Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
MSNBC
One day after securing a majority, House GOP flunks the key test
Most observers agreed that it was inevitable, but on Wednesday night, the lingering uncertainty was finally resolved: House Republicans fell far short of expectations in the midterm elections, but they’d crossed the numeric threshold and secured a majority in the next Congress. Some of the immediate focus was on...
MSNBC
GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms
GOP in ‘chaos’ as an historic number of Republicans voting to fire Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a formal challenge to his leadership comes from FL Senator Rick Scott. Ten Republicans made up the largest wave of opposition since he became leader 15 years ago. McConnell speaking out after humiliating midterm losses many attribute to running Trump-infused, MAGA style campaigns, adding that the party had “too much chaos, too much negativity… we turned off a lot of these centrist voters.”Nov. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
As Republicans take the House, gridlock won’t be the only problem
Even as Democrats celebrated their unexpectedly strong showings in U.S. Senate, gubernatorial and state legislative races, there was a grudging realization that the incumbent majority was likely to lose control of the U.S. House. Given the low bar Republicans had to clear — a net gain of just five seats would flip the chamber from “blue” to “red” — it was only a matter of time.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
MSNBC
Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against
David Plouffe: “Kevin McCarthy already on Day 1 has basically said, ‘The crazies—the Gosars, the MTGs, they are going to drive the bus here.’ It is so far away from what the American people just screamed very loudly last week they wanted the country and their leaders to focus on.”Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP doubles down on extremism after party takes House
If voters thought House Republicans would learn their lessons about extremism after the outcome of the midterms, think again. The party in the House seems to be charging ahead with a polarizing agenda aimed at inflicting political pain on President Biden and Democrats.Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP projected to win House
NBC News projects Republicans have flipped the House with a narrow majority. Meantime in the Senate, Mitch McConnell survives a challenge for GOP leader. It comes as 12 Republicans joined Democrats to advance the Respect for Marriage Act. Plus, former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s “closing the door” on testifying to the Jan. 6th committee.Nov. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recounted a story about watching a film about vampires and werewolves during a stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses Walker's appearance.Nov. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’
Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and MSNBC’s Joy Reid join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s extraordinary legacy presiding over the most diverse Democratic caucus in history.Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 2024
Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced this week he won't seek House leadership, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his reasons why. He also discusses why he says John Lewis and Nancy Pelosi are two of the most influential lawmakers with whom he has worked.Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker’s vampire speech is Trumpian drivel
Herschel Walker has perfected a language Republicans have come to know and love through their muse Donald Trump: drivel. Here, the Georgia Republican seemingly channels Trump, who has endorsed him, with a nearly unintelligible story about vampires and werewolves. These are the closing weeks of Walker’s Senate runoff against Sen....
MSNBC
'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump
Nancy Pelosi, who put her stamp on Washington as a progressive policy-maker and became the first woman speaker in history, formally stepping down from leadership on her own terms. Pelosi widely praised by allies in her party and in the GOP for re-defining the modern speakership, facing down presidents from Bush to Trump and for her viral moments. The move comes as control of the House switches to the Republican party in the 2022 midterms. Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Any Republican nominee will have to pander to extremism
While Donald Trump was unopposed in his last run for the Republican presidential nomination, he is far more likely to face opposition this cycle. Intraparty squabbles will give rise to off-the-record whispers and micro-coverage of internecine disputes. Amid the bloated horse race coverage that accompanies any primary, reporters should be careful before covering Trump’s potential rivals as more “moderate” alternatives.
MSNBC
Who is Jack Smith? Garland appoints ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’ as special counsel
Attorney General Merrick Garland named John L. Smith, a former federal prosecutor with experience at the Hague, as special counsel focused on former President Trump’s handling of classified documents and Jan. 6. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has more details on Smith's background.Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
The end of an era in American politics: Pelosi steps down as leader of House Dems
On Medicare? Don't Forget To Claim Your Social Security Giveback This Week. Top Doctor: "This Might Be the Reason You Are Not Losing Weight" Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. TheGrommet /. SPONSORED. Here Are The 31 Coolest Gifts of 2022. Consumerbags /. SPONSORED. Here Are 29...
