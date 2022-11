Young adults with autism launch food bank delivery program. The Nicholas Center is launching a food pantry delivery program, Port Provides, Powered by The Nicholas Center. The Nicholas Center, located in Port Washington, is a non-profit dedicated to providing meaningful work and volunteer opportunities for adults with autism who have aged out of school. In addition to supporting young adults with autism, The Nicholas Center is always contributing its time to help the community thrive. The Port Provides program is another way The Nicholas Center can be active in strengthening our community.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO