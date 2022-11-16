Read full article on original website
Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 9
Who didn't make it out of the shocking tribal council?. On Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, the castaways reacted in shock to the double elimination. In the aftermath, a revenge plan got underway after several castaways were left out of the tribal council vote. Elsewhere, Jeff revealed that the powers...
Vanessa Lachey Busts a Move With Hubby Nick Lachey in Playful Dance Video
Vanessa and Nick Lachey are movin' and groovin' in a new Instagram video. The Love Is Blind co-hosts playfully bopped around as they paused for a celebratory dance break. "These aren’t exactly the moves I had envisioned for this song……but I released “Someone to Dance With” 5 years ago today! Tag your dance partner…." the former 98 Degrees band member captioned the social media post.
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 14 Review: Crossroads
Frying pan, meet fire. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 14 takes everything our Protostar crew sees as safe and comforting and blows it out the airlock. In addition, while wandering the Mos Eisley spaceport of the Delphic Expanse, Denaxi Depot, they manage to pick up Trek's own Han Solo, Thadiun Okona, the rapscallion captain making his second animated return after appearing on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5.
What to Watch: Welcome to Chippendales, Echo 3, Criminal Minds: Evolution
It may be the holidays, but there’s not stopping the new programming coming our way. Christmas takes control with every available network pumping out programming. But look for Echo 3 on Apple TV+ and Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series to make your week, too. Saturday, November 19. 8/7c Santa...
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy, Vows to "Visit"
Ellen Pompeo may be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy, but the star and EP is not ready to close the door entirely on Meredith Grey. A week after ABC dropped a teaser for her farewell from the series, the star took to social media to thank fans for their support.
Pennyworth's Simon Manyonda Breaks Down Penultimate Episode's Biggest Bombshells, Teases Season Finale
Simon Manyonda's Lucius Fox has his work cut out for him on Pennyworth Season 3 Episode 9, streaming now on HBO Max. It was the penultimate episode of the season, and Lucius tried to save as many PWEs as possible. Scroll down to read our interview with the actor. TV...
Neighbours Saved! Amazon Freevee Picks Up New Episodes of Iconic Australian Soap
Amazon Freevee made a stunning announcement about the future of the canceled Australian soap Neighbours on Thursday. The ad-supported streaming service picked up a new season of the beloved series months after a widely-publicized series finale. The show will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.,...
Dangerous Liaisons Exclusive Clip: Loose Threads
Dangerous Liaisons continues to titillate, tease, and torment. There seems to be no end to Camille and Valmont's mind games, but they still can't help but flirt. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode, which sees the former lovers meeting in a most unlikely place. Dangerous Liaisons...
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Duck Hunting
If the happenings at Sunny Days were of interest to you, then Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 was the hour for you!. Beau, Jenny, and Cassie descended upon Sunny Days as the bodies kept piling up and the suspect list grew larger and larger. You often watch crime dramas...
Amy Adams’ Daughter: Meet Aviana Olea Le Gallo, The ‘Enchanted’ Star’s Only Child
Amy Adams is a successful actress known for her role as Giselle in the Disney movie Enchanted. She currently only has one child, a daughter, named Aviana. Amy has been married to artist Darren Le Gallo since 2015. The mom-of-one has reprised her famous role as Giselle once more in...
Bel-Air Season 2: Peacock Drops Premiere Date and Teaser!
Peacock will take viewers back to Bel-Air in early 2023. The streaming service announced today that the hit drama's second season will premiere on Thursday, February 23. Three episodes will be available on that date. "Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure...
The Midseason Changes are In: What Shows are You Most Excited About?
The only constant is change. Some brilliant soul made that observation, but there's nothing TV Fanatics have ever disliked more than schedule changes, even if those changes bring about new shows for you to love or reunite you with favorites absent too long. Let's take a look at what changes...
The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Lead Spider-Man Spinoff Series Silk
Angela Kang is plotting the next stage of her career following the conclusion of The Walking Dead. Kang has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has closed a deal to oversee Silk: Spider Society, a spin-off of Spider-Man. Angela is set as showrunner on the series that...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Goin' To The Chapel
If there's one thing certain after Chucky Season 2 Episode 7, Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky, will never be gone. I'm sure the teenagers and adults thought the horror was over, but plenty is on the agenda because we have at least one more left. Somehow, Chucky always beats the...
Benjamin Ayres on Why We Love Christmas Movies and How Connecting with Fans Keeps the Holiday Spirit Alive
With Christmas in full swing on the Hallmark networks, beautiful holiday movies are coming in hot and heavy. Long Lost Christmas stars Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres in a story reminding us that this Christmas could be our last with anyone we love. We had the opportunity to catch up...
Richard Thomas on his Career-Defining Role on The Waltons, Returning as Narrator, and the Importance of Gratitude
Anyone of a certain age who enjoyed watching The Waltons during its original run in the 1970s is pleased to see the show return in a similar form on The CW. They're also thrilled that Richard Thomas, the original John-Boy Walton, is along for the ride. In anticipation of A...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Checkmate
What happens when one of the squad's own is taken?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6, the team tries to take down Saint once and for all while also trying to save a detective that was abducted due to Saint's shady business. Meanwhile, Luca worries about Hicks' odd behavior as...
The Way Home: Hallmark Sets Premiere Date for Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh Drama
Hallmark will premiere its highly anticipated drama The Way Home early next year. The cable network revealed the Andie MacDowell-Chyler Leigh drama series will debut Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET. We also got our first glimpse at the series, and it looks like another winner for the network.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times
Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour. Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work...
