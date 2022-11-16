ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 9

Who didn't make it out of the shocking tribal council?. On Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, the castaways reacted in shock to the double elimination. In the aftermath, a revenge plan got underway after several castaways were left out of the tribal council vote. Elsewhere, Jeff revealed that the powers...
Parade

Vanessa Lachey Busts a Move With Hubby Nick Lachey in Playful Dance Video

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are movin' and groovin' in a new Instagram video. The Love Is Blind co-hosts playfully bopped around as they paused for a celebratory dance break. "These aren’t exactly the moves I had envisioned for this song……but I released “Someone to Dance With” 5 years ago today! Tag your dance partner…." the former 98 Degrees band member captioned the social media post.
HAWAII STATE
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 14 Review: Crossroads

Frying pan, meet fire. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 14 takes everything our Protostar crew sees as safe and comforting and blows it out the airlock. In addition, while wandering the Mos Eisley spaceport of the Delphic Expanse, Denaxi Depot, they manage to pick up Trek's own Han Solo, Thadiun Okona, the rapscallion captain making his second animated return after appearing on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5.
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Welcome to Chippendales, Echo 3, Criminal Minds: Evolution

It may be the holidays, but there’s not stopping the new programming coming our way. Christmas takes control with every available network pumping out programming. But look for Echo 3 on Apple TV+ and Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series to make your week, too. Saturday, November 19. 8/7c Santa...
TV Fanatic

Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy, Vows to "Visit"

Ellen Pompeo may be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy, but the star and EP is not ready to close the door entirely on Meredith Grey. A week after ABC dropped a teaser for her farewell from the series, the star took to social media to thank fans for their support.
TV Fanatic

Neighbours Saved! Amazon Freevee Picks Up New Episodes of Iconic Australian Soap

Amazon Freevee made a stunning announcement about the future of the canceled Australian soap Neighbours on Thursday. The ad-supported streaming service picked up a new season of the beloved series months after a widely-publicized series finale. The show will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.,...
TV Fanatic

Dangerous Liaisons Exclusive Clip: Loose Threads

Dangerous Liaisons continues to titillate, tease, and torment. There seems to be no end to Camille and Valmont's mind games, but they still can't help but flirt. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode, which sees the former lovers meeting in a most unlikely place. Dangerous Liaisons...
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Duck Hunting

If the happenings at Sunny Days were of interest to you, then Big Sky Season 3 Episode 8 was the hour for you!. Beau, Jenny, and Cassie descended upon Sunny Days as the bodies kept piling up and the suspect list grew larger and larger. You often watch crime dramas...
TV Fanatic

Bel-Air Season 2: Peacock Drops Premiere Date and Teaser!

Peacock will take viewers back to Bel-Air in early 2023. The streaming service announced today that the hit drama's second season will premiere on Thursday, February 23. Three episodes will be available on that date. "Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure...
TV Fanatic

The Midseason Changes are In: What Shows are You Most Excited About?

The only constant is change. Some brilliant soul made that observation, but there's nothing TV Fanatics have ever disliked more than schedule changes, even if those changes bring about new shows for you to love or reunite you with favorites absent too long. Let's take a look at what changes...
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Lead Spider-Man Spinoff Series Silk

Angela Kang is plotting the next stage of her career following the conclusion of The Walking Dead. Kang has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has closed a deal to oversee Silk: Spider Society, a spin-off of Spider-Man. Angela is set as showrunner on the series that...
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Goin' To The Chapel

If there's one thing certain after Chucky Season 2 Episode 7, Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky, will never be gone. I'm sure the teenagers and adults thought the horror was over, but plenty is on the agenda because we have at least one more left. Somehow, Chucky always beats the...
TV Fanatic

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Checkmate

What happens when one of the squad's own is taken?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6, the team tries to take down Saint once and for all while also trying to save a detective that was abducted due to Saint's shady business. Meanwhile, Luca worries about Hicks' odd behavior as...
TV Fanatic

The Way Home: Hallmark Sets Premiere Date for Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh Drama

Hallmark will premiere its highly anticipated drama The Way Home early next year. The cable network revealed the Andie MacDowell-Chyler Leigh drama series will debut Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET. We also got our first glimpse at the series, and it looks like another winner for the network.
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times

Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour. Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy