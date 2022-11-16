Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Stereogum
Korn – “Worst Is On Its Way” (HEALTH Remix) (Feat. Danny Brown & Meechy Darko)
Hey, here’s something fun! Earlier this year, nü metal godfathers Korn released Requiem, their 14th album. Today, Korn have dropped a remix for the Requiem single “Worst Is On Its Way” that features the talents of a bunch of very cool people. HEALTH, the collab-happy Los Angeles band who definitely have some Korn in their DNA, have reworked Korn’s song, and they’ve added verses from Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko.
Stereogum
Phoebe Bridgers – “So Much Wine” (The Handsome Family Cover)
Christmas covers queen (and soon-to-be Sally in London’s Nightmare Before Christmas concerts) Phoebe Bridgers is sharing a new holiday reimagining, as has become her annual tradition. After recording covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,”...
Stereogum
Speaking Of Touring, Jack Antonoff Calls On Venues To Stop Taking Merch Cuts
Jack Antonoff has entered the Touring Is Untenable chat. Posting to Twitter yesterday, the superproducer wrote, “While we are having the discussion, can venues simply stop taxing merchandise of artists? This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Antonoff added: “The more we...
Stereogum
Watch Beth Orton’s Awesome Performance Of The Percussive Folk-Jazz Jam “Fractals” On Corden
A couple of months ago, the veteran UK singer-songwriter Beth Orton, an artist who persistently disregards any of the limits that people usually put on singer-songwriters, released her new album Weather Alive. Orton recorded that album with a number of musicians from the thriving London jazz scene — Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzard Ismaily — and she found some very cool ways to combine their sounds with her own. Last night, Orton brought that sound to the American TV-studio stage on James Corden’s Late Late Show.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Stereogum
Watch NYC Screamo Band Saetia Play Their First Show In 23 Years
The massively influential NYC screamo pioneers Saetia are back together this week for a brief run of benefit shows, their first performances in 23 years. As detailed in our recent feature on screamo reunions, they’re playing the gigs without guitarist Jamie Behar, who was accused of longstanding emotional abuse by his ex-partner. Saetia are doing three straight nights at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, as well as a Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, with all proceeds benefitting GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality). The first of those shows went down last night at St. Vitus; below, you can catch footage of the last two tunes of the night, “Venus And Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” Looks like it was an amazing time.
Stereogum
Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott – “Down In Atlanta”
Pharrell and Travis Scott both have new albums on the way, and while release dates haven’t been revealed, today we’re getting a collab from them called “Down In Atlanta.” Pharrell has been teasing the track for a couple of months. The pair previously linked up on Scott’s “Flying High” and “SKELETONS.”
Stereogum
Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years
Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”
Stereogum
Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)
After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album. Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul...
Stereogum
The Smiths’ Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke Are On A New Song Together For The First Time In 35 Years
Do not hold your breath waiting for Johnny Marr and Morrissey to collaborate in any capacity again, but those holding out for some form of Smiths reunion can exhale. When Marr opened for the Killers at Madison Square Garden in September, Smiths bassist Andy Rourke joined him for a run through “How Soon Is Now?” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.” Now Marr and Rourke have appeared on a song together for the first time in 35 years.
Stereogum
UK Hardcore & Hip-Hop Fest Outbreak Has Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Earl Sweatshirt, & More
Outbreak, the hardcore and hip-hop festival founded in Sheffield and now based in Manchester, has revealed its 2023 lineup. Taking place at new venue Depot Mayfield from June 23-25, Outbreak 2023 will be headlined by Denzel Curry and Death Grips, who apparently playing more than just one fest next year.
Stereogum
Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (Eurythmics Cover)
As part of an Amazon Music series where artists cover Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Hurray For The Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, has shared a reimagining of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” “What can you do with a classic song like this but dive in and explore the depths?” Segarra says. “I arrived to the studio off a flight from Paris, jet lagged and returning home from a European tour. The lyrics for ‘Sweet Dreams’ touched me then in a way they never had. Suddenly I heard what Annie Lennox was saying; it was a warning.”
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Shares Statement On Concert Ticket Debacle: “It Really Pisses Me Off”
It was extremely difficult to buy Taylor Swift tickets this week. During the presale for Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, Ticketmaster crashed. Queues lasted hours. In the aftermath, the scheduled public onsale launch was canceled. It’s been enough of a debacle that lawmakers started chattering about breaking up Ticketmaster’s monopoly and the chairman of concert promoter Live Nation — which notoriously merged with Ticketmaster in 2010 — went on CNBC and argued there was nothing the platform could have done to prepare for the sheer quantity of Swifties angling for tickets.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
koleżanka – “Slapstick”
When Kristina Moore (also of Foyer Red) released her latest koleżanka single “Canals Of Our City” last month, it seemed like the follow-up to last year’s debut album Place Is was close. Now we know exactly when it’s coming. Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes will be out in February on the venerable New Jersey indie label Bar/None.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Wail Her Way Through Garbage’s “Only Happy When It Rains”
It’s always fun when Kelly Clarkson, in her capacity as the lady who sings a different cover song on TV every day, digs into the archives of ’90s Buzz Bin alterna-rock classics. Today, Clarkson opened The Kelly Clarkson Show by taking on Garbage’s itchy, squirmy 1995 jam “Only Happy When It Rains.” Pour your misery down on her!
