Fox17
Red Glasses Movement seeks in-kind donations as part of 4th Annual Big Bold Love Day
The Red Glasses Movement is hosting another Big Bold Love Day to help pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan on December 1. The organization is seeking donations to help pregnant mothers and newborn babies in West Michigan:. · Diapers Size: newborn, 5 & 6 diapers.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 17
1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m. 50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more. Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!. 2. The...
Fox17
Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo for 60th anniversary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo was hit with a lot of snow, but Maple Hill Holiday Parade organizers are optimistic for Saturday's celebration. The organizers met with emergency weather services and public safety and were given the O.K. to continue with the parade. The event will kick off in downtown...
Fox17
2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
Fox17
Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
Fox17
Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 4: Snow is pouring down, $36K raised so far
Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization. Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date,...
Fox17
Dedication held for 1929 train car with new accessibility modifications
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!. The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.
Fox17
Classes at WMU canceled Friday due to snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan. The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result. We’re told the hockey game...
Fox17
Connecting children with families
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.
Fox17
Kent District Library revamps WonderKnook Playspaces to enhance learning & play for younger children
Libraries are so much more than a building with books, it's also a place for the community. The Kent District Library is making changes to its WonderKnook Playspaces to improve the experiences for the children that visit the library. WonderKnook Playspaces have many activities and toys for children who are...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public, many other schools call first snow day of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools and many other schools will be closed on Friday, for what is the first snow day called all year. GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said schools are closed due to heavy snow and dangerous road conditions. "These decisions are never easy....
Fox17
Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water
GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
Fox17
K9 Eli out of the hospital, still recovering from weekend stabbing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A K9 severely injured in a weekend stand-off is out of the hospital and recovering at home with his human partner. On Sunday night, K9 Eli with the Grand Rapids police was stabbed eight times after being deployed by police to make contact with a barricaded subject on the city's northwest side.
Fox17
4 indicted by grand jury, accused of stealing $1M in COVID-19 insurance fraud
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people, including a former state employee, were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan claims the following defendants conspired to obtain insurance payments by filing false unemployment claims:
Fox17
15-year-old arrested in Holland Twp. altercation that ended with shooting
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an altercation ended with a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound last week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 10. We’re told a 15-year-old boy from Holland City...
