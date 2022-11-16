COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!. The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.

