Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 17

1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m. 50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more. Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!. 2. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Dedication held for 1929 train car with new accessibility modifications

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!. The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fox17

Classes at WMU canceled Friday due to snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan. The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result. We’re told the hockey game...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Connecting children with families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water

GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
GRANT, MI
Fox17

K9 Eli out of the hospital, still recovering from weekend stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A K9 severely injured in a weekend stand-off is out of the hospital and recovering at home with his human partner. On Sunday night, K9 Eli with the Grand Rapids police was stabbed eight times after being deployed by police to make contact with a barricaded subject on the city's northwest side.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

