Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO