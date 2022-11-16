ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report

Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists

The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
College GameDay expecting coldest show ever, per report

ESPN’s College GameDay is expecting its coldest show ever on Saturday, according to Matt Brown, publisher of the Extra Points newsletter. The show is taking place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana for the rivalry between Montana and Montana State. Brown reported that it was so cold in Bozeman...
Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week

Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother

Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
Northwestern to be without top 2 QBs vs. Purdue, will field first-time starter

Northwestern is set to start Cole Freeman at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Purdue. This will be Freeman’s first-career start at Northwestern and it will come in the 2nd-to-last game of the season. Northwestern was forced to start Freeman after the top 2 quarterbacks on the depth chart, Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski, are out with separate injuries.
Nick Singleton takes kick return 100 yards to the house vs. Rutgers

Nick Singleton has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season, not just the B1G. The star Penn State running back returned a kickoff against Rutgers the full length of the field, 100 yards to give the Nittany Lions a brief 7-3 lead over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers scored a touchdown the following drive to take a 10-7 lead.
Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media

Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
