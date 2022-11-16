Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report
Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
Rapid Reaction: Purdue carries B1G West hopes into Week 13 with gritty win over Northwestern
Brief Recap: At this point in the season, the theme for teams competing for a divisional title is similar to teams playing in March Madness. “Survive and advance.” While analysts may say the College Football Playoff Committee cares about style points, all that really matters with a division on the line is getting a win.
Trev Alberts admits coaching search has proved Nebraska has 'more respect' than he anticipated
Trev Alberts is optimistic if anything as he searches for the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program. While conducting this coaching search, Alberts believes there is more respect for the Cornhuskers program than anticipated. Nebraska is one of the most well-established programs in the history of college...
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
College GameDay expecting coldest show ever, per report
ESPN’s College GameDay is expecting its coldest show ever on Saturday, according to Matt Brown, publisher of the Extra Points newsletter. The show is taking place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana for the rivalry between Montana and Montana State. Brown reported that it was so cold in Bozeman...
Urban Meyer reveals which Playoff contender will be most challenged in Week 12
Urban Meyer revealed that Ohio State could be on upset alert against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State has 1 more game before the massive rivalry showdown with Michigan in Week 13. Meyer believed that this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes. On the latest episode of Big Noon...
Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week
Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
Bret Bielema notes that Illinois has to beat '110,00 and a few others' in passionate halftime interview
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema gave a passionate halftime interview following the first half of Michigan-Illinois Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini are indeed fighting, too. Illinois trails just 7-3, leaning on strong defense to keep it a 1-score game against one of the best teams in the country. Bielema noted...
James Franklin talks historic moment for coaching career prior to Rutgers game
James Franklin will have the chance to make history Saturday when Penn State travels to face Rutgers. And while it might not be a Nittany Lion record, it is one near and dear to Franklin’s heart as a head coach. With a victory against the Scarlet Knights, Franklin will...
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother
Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
Marques Buford Jr. carted off in Week 12 with apparent 'gruesome' knee injury
Nebraska’s Senior Day battle against Wisconsin is not off to a hot start. Marques Buford Jr, a key safety for the Huskers, appeared to injure his knee after jumping over a few Wisconsin defenders. He was carted off, firing up his teammates as he went. Here’s a warning for...
Girls basketball: Seymour vs Hirschi – November 19, 2022
Seymour and Hirschi battled in a girls high school basketball game at the Randall Murry Classic.
Northwestern to be without top 2 QBs vs. Purdue, will field first-time starter
Northwestern is set to start Cole Freeman at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Purdue. This will be Freeman’s first-career start at Northwestern and it will come in the 2nd-to-last game of the season. Northwestern was forced to start Freeman after the top 2 quarterbacks on the depth chart, Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski, are out with separate injuries.
Girls basketball: Wichita Falls vs Hawley – November 19, 2022
Old High and Hawley met in Seymour for a girls high school basketball game in the Randall Murry Classic.
Nick Singleton takes kick return 100 yards to the house vs. Rutgers
Nick Singleton has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season, not just the B1G. The star Penn State running back returned a kickoff against Rutgers the full length of the field, 100 yards to give the Nittany Lions a brief 7-3 lead over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers scored a touchdown the following drive to take a 10-7 lead.
Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media
Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
