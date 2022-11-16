Read full article on original website
'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Now for his football to do the talking! Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Qatar with Portugal team-mates as he focuses on the World Cup... with Man United moving to sack him for breach of contract back home
Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Qatar with his game-face on ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as he looks to ignore the fact he is on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United. Ronaldo touched down in Doha late Friday night with his Portuguese team-mates as he gears up...
Mbappe's France teammate happy to avoid Manchester United move amid Cristiano Ronaldo drama
Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo released a stunning interview in which he criticized his current side, Manchester United. Now, in the midst of all drama, a France international has made the fortuitous admission of why his move to the Red Devils was doomed to fail. Even though he is a global...
Phillips bids to repay faith shown in him after England call for Qatar
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ injury-restricted season cast doubts on his availability for the World Cup but Gareth Southgate underlined his faith in him
Bruno Fernandes Shines In Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence As Portugal Thrash Nigeria
Fernandes netted both of his goals in the opening 45 minutes before being subbed off at half-time.
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
Wayne Rooney Says That Lionel Messi Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney has said that Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. You can read more below.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Qatar along with Portugal team-mates with Man Utd career doomed after explosive revelations
CRISTIANO RONALDO and his Portuguese team-mates have touched down in Qatar. The Manchester United forward, who has caused shockwaves with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week, is heading towards his fifth and probably final World Cup. He and his international colleagues were suited and booted as they landed...
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
Ronaldo details rupture of relationship with Ten Hag
LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo detailed his falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the final part of a 90-minute TV interview that aired Thursday, saying he left a game early this season because he felt “provoked” by the coach and accusing the Dutchman of lacking “empathy.”
Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKRui Patrício34Roma (Italy) 2DFDiogo Dalot23Manchester United (England) 3DFPepe39Porto (Portugal) 4DFRúben Dias25Manchester City (England) 5DFRaphaël Guerreiro28Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 6MFJoão Palhinha27Fulham (England)...
World Cup: Karim Benzema in doubt for France opener vs. Australia; Could miss entire tournament, per report
Karim Benzema's participation with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been thrown into doubt after the Real Madrid attacker was unable to complete a full training session with the defending champions. According to French reports, the 34-year-old Ballon d'Or titleholder had to withdraw from the Saturday's...
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
Louis Vuitton Launches Campaign With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
CHECK MATES: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are used to tackling each other on a football pitch, but in a new Louis Vuitton advertisement, modern soccer’s biggest rivals square off over a game of chess. The French luxury house’s latest brand campaign, under the tag line “Victory Is a...
Messi & Ronaldo: Destination Mundial | Part 8: 'It hurts not to be champion'
Lionel Messi was dejected, empty and seemed more than a little bit broken. The vagaries of CONMEBOL's opportunistic international calendar meant Argentina had the chance to win a major international tournament three times in as many years, with back-to-back Copas America following the 2014 World Cup. Three times they reached...
Wayne Rooney responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s “strange” remarks about him in recent interview
Wayne Rooney has responded to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s nasty comments about him during a recent interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo called Man United and England’s record goalscorer a “rat” and slagged the former striker off about his appearance after Rooney criticised the Portuguese star over his behaviour at the Manchester club.
Italian Media Reveal Backstory When Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Benched Samir Handanovic In Favor Of Andrè Onana
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi made the decisive decision on Andre Onana as the starting goalkeeper for the team over captain Samir Handanovic after contrasting performances by the duo at the start of October. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report...
Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.
“It takes two to want it,” De Zerbi hints he would take the Juventus job
Roberto De Zerbi is one of the few Italian managers doing well outside the country after he took over from Graham Potter at Brighton. The gaffer is enjoying life in the Premier League, but he could have been the replacement for Max Allegri earlier in the season. The Bianconeri manager...
Gossip: Ronaldo mural removed from Old Trafford
Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied reports linking the Portuguese club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying a bid for the Manchester United and Portugal forward was never discussed. (RTP3, via Sun), external. A mural of Ronaldo was removed from the side of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium...
