Daily Mail

'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Daily Mail

Now for his football to do the talking! Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Qatar with Portugal team-mates as he focuses on the World Cup... with Man United moving to sack him for breach of contract back home

Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Qatar with his game-face on ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as he looks to ignore the fact he is on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United. Ronaldo touched down in Doha late Friday night with his Portuguese team-mates as he gears up...
Citrus County Chronicle

Ronaldo details rupture of relationship with Ten Hag

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo detailed his falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the final part of a 90-minute TV interview that aired Thursday, saying he left a game early this season because he felt “provoked” by the coach and accusing the Dutchman of lacking “empathy.”
The Game Haus

Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster

The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKRui Patrício34Roma (Italy) 2DFDiogo Dalot23Manchester United (England) 3DFPepe39Porto (Portugal) 4DFRúben Dias25Manchester City (England) 5DFRaphaël Guerreiro28Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 6MFJoão Palhinha27Fulham (England)...
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)

In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
WWD

Louis Vuitton Launches Campaign With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

CHECK MATES: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are used to tackling each other on a football pitch, but in a new Louis Vuitton advertisement, modern soccer’s biggest rivals square off over a game of chess. The French luxury house’s latest brand campaign, under the tag line “Victory Is a...
Sporting News

Messi & Ronaldo: Destination Mundial | Part 8: 'It hurts not to be champion'

Lionel Messi was dejected, empty and seemed more than a little bit broken. The vagaries of CONMEBOL's opportunistic international calendar meant Argentina had the chance to win a major international tournament three times in as many years, with back-to-back Copas America following the 2014 World Cup. Three times they reached...
Yardbarker

“It takes two to want it,” De Zerbi hints he would take the Juventus job

Roberto De Zerbi is one of the few Italian managers doing well outside the country after he took over from Graham Potter at Brighton. The gaffer is enjoying life in the Premier League, but he could have been the replacement for Max Allegri earlier in the season. The Bianconeri manager...
BBC

Gossip: Ronaldo mural removed from Old Trafford

Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied reports linking the Portuguese club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying a bid for the Manchester United and Portugal forward was never discussed. (RTP3, via Sun), external. A mural of Ronaldo was removed from the side of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium...

