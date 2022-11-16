Read full article on original website
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, Crashes
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next month
Shelton News: Head-On Crash
2022-11-19@1:11pm–#Shelton CT– Report of a head-on two car crash Armstrong and Peters Lane with injuries. Reports said one of the cars was on fire but now out. Everyone are out of the vehicles. This news report is made possible by:
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
New Rochelle first responders rescue injured workers 2 times in 2 days
Trouble struck twice for the same New Rochelle construction site within three days.
Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire
2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Branford around 8 p.m. on Friday. Branford police said the pedestrian was hit in the area of East Main Street and Windmill Hill Road. Police said the victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for a serious physical […]
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
One seriously injured after wrong-way tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 South Friday that left one person seriously wounded. State police said a Ford Edge traveling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer just south of #Exit 7 around 2:30 a.m. WATCH: Helicopter point-of-view of the wrong-way crash […]
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
I-95 South reopens in Stamford after wrong-way driver hit tractor-trailer, police say
STAMFORD — A section of Interstate 95 south has reopened Friday morning after it was closed for hours following a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to officials. State police said the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet...
Community News: Westport honors civilian 'unsung hero' for rescue
The Westport Police Department recently held its third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in 2021. Among those recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer, and Jose Rodriguez, who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
Coyote Attacks 2 Local Residents On Walk In North Salem
A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road. One person was bitten...
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street
A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
Undercover cops were followed before Naugatuck officer was shot in Waterbury, report shows
WATERBURY — The man charged with shooting a Naugatuck officer this week during an undercover operation followed him for blocks before opening fire on an Interstate 84 on-ramp, a police report said. Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday during a news conference that Waterbury police arrested Jason Perez, 40, charging...
Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY
Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department. It was reported to police...
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
Norwalk auto restoration service gives old cars luxurious overhauls
The team of designers and engineers at Black Bridge Motors works hard to give old vehicles a luxurious overhaul.
Staffing, Delayed Response Raise Questions about 911 Service in Stamford
Last Friday night, after a rainstorm, Greg Kalt and his wife were driving home along the narrow, twisting, unlit roads of North Stamford. They went around a curve and came upon a fallen tree. “We thought someone might hit it, like we almost did, and we didn’t know if there...
