Stamford, CT

DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Head-On Crash

2022-11-19@1:11pm–#Shelton CT– Report of a head-on two car crash Armstrong and Peters Lane with injuries. Reports said one of the cars was on fire but now out. Everyone are out of the vehicles. This news report is made possible by:
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire

2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Branford around 8 p.m. on Friday. Branford police said the pedestrian was hit in the area of East Main Street and Windmill Hill Road. Police said the victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for a serious physical […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

One seriously injured after wrong-way tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 South Friday that left one person seriously wounded. State police said a Ford Edge traveling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer just south of #Exit 7 around 2:30 a.m. WATCH: Helicopter point-of-view of the wrong-way crash […]
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Community News: Westport honors civilian 'unsung hero' for rescue

The Westport Police Department recently held its third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in 2021. Among those recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer, and Jose Rodriguez, who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street

A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT

