Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
The Daily 11-17-22 Twitter engineers jump ship as Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum fails
Twitter is falling apart. Employees are apparently jumping ship after Elon Musk’s Google Form ultimatum for total and utter fealty. Meanwhile, Musk is already bored with his $44 billion toy, saying he no longer wants to be CEO in court this week. Now, Twitter’s closing up its offices through the weekend. The reason remains unclear, but according to industry insider Zoe Schiffer, it's out of an abundance of caution that an employee would “sabotage” Twitter on their way out.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
SFGate
Musk Says Twitter Has Reinstated Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee — but No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
Elon Musk, in the middle of a crisis of his own making after hundreds of Twitter employees quit following his demand they commit “hardcore” to toiling at the company, found the time to pardon comedian Kathy Griffin for the crime of impersonating the tech tycoon. Griffin was suspended...
Disgraced former FTX CEO was once a pompous SF Giants blogger
Bankman-Fried posted about the Giants more than any other subject on his personal blog in 2012
SFGate
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
Comments / 0