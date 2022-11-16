Twitter is falling apart. Employees are apparently jumping ship after Elon Musk’s Google Form ultimatum for total and utter fealty. Meanwhile, Musk is already bored with his $44 billion toy, saying he no longer wants to be CEO in court this week. Now, Twitter’s closing up its offices through the weekend. The reason remains unclear, but according to industry insider Zoe Schiffer, it's out of an abundance of caution that an employee would “sabotage” Twitter on their way out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO