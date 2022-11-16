ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Daily 11-17-22 Twitter engineers jump ship as Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum fails

Twitter is falling apart. Employees are apparently jumping ship after Elon Musk’s Google Form ultimatum for total and utter fealty. Meanwhile, Musk is already bored with his $44 billion toy, saying he no longer wants to be CEO in court this week.  Now, Twitter’s closing up its offices through the weekend.  The reason remains unclear, but according to industry insider Zoe Schiffer, it's out of an abundance of caution that an employee would “sabotage” Twitter on their way out.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
