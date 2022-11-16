ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
