ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's ICU beds filling up amid surge in influenza cases

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly accelerating, and hospital beds are filling up.The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED: Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rateStill, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.Additionally, the seven-day average showed 97% of available ICU beds in the Twin Cities were occupied, and 90% in Greater Minnesota.Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

More free at-home rapid COVID tests available to Minnesotans

Image: Cook County Public Health and Human Services. From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - November 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Just ahead of the holidays, Minnesotans can stockpile more COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced that residents can now order four more at-home COVID-19 tests online or by phone. Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Nurses Set Strike Vote

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota Nurses will vote to strike at the end of the month. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced today that the vote to strike would take place on November 30th. More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy