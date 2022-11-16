Read full article on original website
Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge
Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
Flu outbreaks in schools are running rampant in Minnesota so far this season
HINCKLEY, Minn. — Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don't typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the New Year. This season, however, the outbreaks are already running rampant. According to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest report, schools reported 97 new flu outbreaks last week, bringing the...
Minnesotans Can Now Order Additional Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
While other programs that provided free at-home COVID-19 tests have ceased, the state of Minnesota continues to provides tests for residents and there are now more available, while supplies last. The push is on to get COVID-19 tests into Minnesota households ahead of the holiday season so that people can...
Influenza is latest wave to hit kids and teachers, and it's impacting parents in historic ways
The shift in seasons that has been visible outside Phalen Lake Elementary in St. Paul this week, has coincided with another kind of shift inside the nurse's office. "I think we're seeing much more influenza now, than RSV," said school nurse Michelle Mauder. "We probably have about 10% of our kids out every day."
Minnesota's ICU beds filling up amid surge in influenza cases
MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly accelerating, and hospital beds are filling up.The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED: Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rateStill, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.Additionally, the seven-day average showed 97% of available ICU beds in the Twin Cities were occupied, and 90% in Greater Minnesota.Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique respiratory illness
MADISON, Wis. — As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin. Blastomycosis is a virus that can develop if...
Study: POC communities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
More free at-home rapid COVID tests available to Minnesotans
Image: Cook County Public Health and Human Services. From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - November 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program.
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Just ahead of the holidays, Minnesotans can stockpile more COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced that residents can now order four more at-home COVID-19 tests online or by phone. Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this...
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
MN Nurses Set Strike Vote
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota Nurses will vote to strike at the end of the month. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced today that the vote to strike would take place on November 30th. More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract...
