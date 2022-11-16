Pyrrha Releases Music-Themed Necklace to Benefit Pathway to Paris

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022--

Pyrrha’s first music-themed necklace is the result of their latest partnership with Pathway to Paris, a non-profit organization that uses music as a tool for awareness to turn the Paris Agreement into action.

This talisman reads ‘Musica Terram Coniungit’ in Latin, meaning ‘Music Unites the Earth.’ The stringed instrument branching out into a tree is symbolic of the powerful connection between music and all living things. Pyrrha will donate full proceeds from the purchase of this talisman to support Pathway to Paris. (Photo: Business Wire)

The necklace features a handcrafted talisman that reads ‘Musica Terram Coniungit’ in Latin, meaning ‘Music Unites the Earth.’ The stringed instrument branching out into a tree is symbolic of the powerful connection between music and all living things.

This collaboration is the combination of Pyrrha founders Danielle and Wade’s commitment to taking care of the environment and their love for arts, music, and culture.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this powerful project that aligns beautifully with our own values,” says Wade. “We’re passionate music fans, and we’re also artists committed to environmental responsibility. It’s our honor to support Pathway to Paris in such a personal way, with a talisman that inspires, reminds, and meaningfully connects people to the healing power of music and nature.”

Throughout November, 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Pathway to Paris, after which, $100 from each sale will be donated.

Available in reclaimed sterling silver or bronze, Pyrrha’s ‘Music Unites Us’ talisman can be purchased online at pyrrha.com for $225.

About Pyrrha

Pyrrha founders Danielle and Wade Papin have been creating jewelry in Vancouver since 1995. Pyrrha’s mission is to make meaningful and sustainable jewelry that fosters connection through personal storytelling. Pyrrha is a certified B Corp, a member of the Responsible Jewelry Council, and 1% For the Planet. They handcraft their jewelry from start to finish in their certified Zero Carbon studio using only recycled sterling silver, 14k gold, and bronze. Pyrrha’s designs are available at leading boutiques worldwide, their flagship store in Los Angeles, and their Vancouver showroom. For more information, please visit pyrrha.com.

About Pathway to Paris

Pathway to Paris is a non-profit organization helping cities transition to 100% renewable energy and go zero emissions as soon as possible. Through the power of music, cultural initiatives, and ambitious climate action, we can shift our collective consciousness and create the world we truly want to live in.

