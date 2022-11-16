Read full article on original website
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
Security Camera Captures Ghostly Figure Walking Along Road Outside Home
An eerie video from a home security system in Minnesota shows a ghostly figure seemingly manifest out of thin air and then walk along a road in front of a house. The spooky incident reportedly occurred earlier this month in the community of Pierz when Cory Fletcher's dog began barking as if someone was outside their residence. Since the animal only behaves that way when there is someone at the door, her owner assumed that they had an unexpected visitor. However, when he went to greet them, Fletcher was left scratching his head as there was no one to be found. The man was even more mystified when he checked his home security system and saw something truly strange on the footage.
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
Holidaze comes up Saturday in Downtown Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The annual Holidaze celebration to kick off the Christmas holiday season takes place Saturday in Downtown Willmar. The event is put on by the Willmar Fests Organization, and Willmar Fests President James Miller says even though it's going to be a little bit chillier than it was for last year's Holidaze, a fun time will be had by all...
St. John’s Prep Brings Thrill of Dungeons and Dragons to Life
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The thrill of the iconic game Dungeons & Dragons comes to life on stage this weekend. St. John's Prep is holding their weekend performance of She Kills Monsters. The show tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her sister, Tilly. Agnes finds herself...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Missed Connections! Are You “The One” From Super One In Baxter?
Time to roll the dice and see if we can't help someone find that special someone. It's time for a missed connection from Craigslist, with this one happening in Baxter, at the Super One. The missed connection post was written just 4 days ago, so there is a chance this...
Alex Kalkbrenner Benefit
A benefit will be held for Alex Kalkbrenner on Saturday from 5-to-9 p.m. at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield. There will be a bake sale, silent auction, and live music. Pastor Ben Hollingsead from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley says proceeds will help with medical expenses as Alex battles stage-4 colon cancer. He says church members, coworkers and family and friends have been organizing the benefit for Alex.
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
Several Bullet Holes Found in Cabin in Northern Minnesota
STAPLES (WJON News) -- A cabin owner in northern Minnesota arrived to find it full of bullet holes. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office got a call that a cabin had been shot several times. The cabin is just north of Staples. A deputy found the cabin had been shot about...
Crashes Continue on Snow and Ice Covered Roads
Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle accident reported early this morning in Todd County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol 24 year old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd was injured when the westbound 2015 Ford Fusion he was driving entered the southbound ditch on snow and ice covered Highway 210 at County Road 21 in Staples. Crandall was taken to Staples Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Crandall was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash reported just before 2:30am.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended
FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
Meeker County Sheriff Searching for Missing Bell
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a historic church bell. Officials at the Swan Lake Cemetery in Dassel noticed the bell was missing on October 15th. The bell was housed in a small chapel in the cemetery, on the site...
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
Woman injured in car-semi collision near Regal
(Regal MN-) No information is available about an injury crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. A car collided with a semi on Highway 55 at 160th Street Northeast, near Regal, injuring the woman who was driving the car. The crash was reported around 7:26 a.m.
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
