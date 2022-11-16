An eerie video from a home security system in Minnesota shows a ghostly figure seemingly manifest out of thin air and then walk along a road in front of a house. The spooky incident reportedly occurred earlier this month in the community of Pierz when Cory Fletcher's dog began barking as if someone was outside their residence. Since the animal only behaves that way when there is someone at the door, her owner assumed that they had an unexpected visitor. However, when he went to greet them, Fletcher was left scratching his head as there was no one to be found. The man was even more mystified when he checked his home security system and saw something truly strange on the footage.

PIERZ, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO