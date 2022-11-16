ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
HuffPost

Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a comment from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as stunned as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”. On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him what he told his youngest son, Barron Trump, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio was part of recorded interviews for Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage,” now released separately as “The Trump Tapes.”
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
The Independent

Trump 2024 – live: Fox News cuts away from presidential announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception

Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
CNN

CNN

