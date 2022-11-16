ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WashingtonExaminer

Putin tries to launch peace talks from a position of weakness

Russia appears eager to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine before their invading forces suffer any new losses, but the military setbacks that inspired that intention could thwart his aim. “Russians will be happy to have negotiations, and they will be very happy to fix the lines where they are standing...
The Atlantic

How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

On Tuesday, a missile landed in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed in the blast. Their deaths were a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though in the fog of war it was not immediately clear which side was to blame. Initial theories held that the missile had been fired by Russia at Ukraine and gone astray, though later U.S. intelligence suggested that it had instead been part of an interceptor fired by Ukraine at a Russian missile. Consensus has formed around the latter idea.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic

Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
KXL

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.

