Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
Top US general says Russia ignored his call after Poland missile strike — an ominous glimpse at how a future crisis could play out
Gen. Mark Milley said he tried calling his Russian counterpart after a missile hit Poland. But he said he had "no success" contacting Gen. Valery Gerasimov. The missile strike on the NATO member state sparked concerns that the Ukraine war could escalate. Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs...
Putin tries to launch peace talks from a position of weakness
Russia appears eager to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine before their invading forces suffer any new losses, but the military setbacks that inspired that intention could thwart his aim. “Russians will be happy to have negotiations, and they will be very happy to fix the lines where they are standing...
How Close Are We to Nuclear War?
On Tuesday, a missile landed in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed in the blast. Their deaths were a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though in the fog of war it was not immediately clear which side was to blame. Initial theories held that the missile had been fired by Russia at Ukraine and gone astray, though later U.S. intelligence suggested that it had instead been part of an interceptor fired by Ukraine at a Russian missile. Consensus has formed around the latter idea.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
North Korea's weapons and missile tests have become more sophisticated over the years. CNN's Paula Hancocks looks at some of the country's main weapons and the damage they can do.
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Second U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine Makes Unusual Appearance In Just Two Weeks
USNUSS Rhode Island’s public port call in Gibraltar follows the even more unusual Navy disclosure about the USS West Virginia in the Arabia Sea.
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic
Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
KXL
US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
Could missile strikes in Poland pull US into war with Russia?
Will stray Russian missiles hitting Poland draw US military and NATO into direct conflict with Russia?
