Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
CHASKA, MN
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Twins Unveil Newest Jersey Collection

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new era for the Minnesota Twins has begun. The team unveiled their newest jersey collection for upcoming season Friday afternoon. The new marks and uniforms pay homage to club heritage, and showcase the future. The process began in early 2020 and took nearly two years...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Holidazzle in Loring Park (Minneapolis)

Add to your holiday season with three weekends of free fun at Holidazzle in Loring Park!. Some of us remember the Holidazzle old as a parade Downtown. While it hasn’t been a parade for a few years now, it’s still full of fun!. Once again in 2022 the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways in the Twin Cities and beyond

With the rise in prices and continued supply chain issues this year, many Americans will be feeling the pinch. To meet the needs, many community organizations are stepping up to help families facing food insecurities this holiday season. See a few events and resources below. ​The Salvation Army recently announced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

State Football Semifinals Start Today

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Weigh in on the future of the old Kmart site

Help shape the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project (former Kmart site), Project survey open through Nov. 30. The City of Minneapolis wants to hear from community members about your vision for the future of the former Kmart site. The City is reconnecting Nicollet Avenue between Lake Street and the Midtown Greenway as part of the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

