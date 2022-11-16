Read full article on original website
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good. A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left...
Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays
CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
mprnews.org
A stray kitten took a trip through Minneapolis under a Metro Transit bus
A little kitten took a long ride from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center on a Metro Transit bus Friday morning. After a bus arrived at Brooklyn Center Transit Center an operator heard a kitten crying, seemingly somewhere in the bus. Daniel Kaus, mechanic technician at Martin J Ruter Garage, got a...
Eater
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
Twins Unveil Newest Jersey Collection
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new era for the Minnesota Twins has begun. The team unveiled their newest jersey collection for upcoming season Friday afternoon. The new marks and uniforms pay homage to club heritage, and showcase the future. The process began in early 2020 and took nearly two years...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
thriftyminnesota.com
Holidazzle in Loring Park (Minneapolis)
Add to your holiday season with three weekends of free fun at Holidazzle in Loring Park!. Some of us remember the Holidazzle old as a parade Downtown. While it hasn’t been a parade for a few years now, it’s still full of fun!. Once again in 2022 the...
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
ccxmedia.org
‘I just love my community,’ Brooklyn Park Nonprofit Founder Rents U-Haul to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Dozens of families will be happy to see a U-Haul truck pull up at their home this Thanksgiving season. Clint “Scooter” Draughn is renting the truck to make special meal deliveries. Draughn runs the Brooklyn Park nonprofit Honored 2 Help that aims to help families in need who...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
swnewsmedia.com
More than 50 artists serving time in prison featured in St. Paul art exhibit
An art opening in St. Paul featured works from more than 50 artists serving time at Stillwater and Faribault prisons. The IDENTITY exhibition, which will be featured at Creators Space until Dec. 3, displayed artists’ work exploring how they see themselves and others in society, organizers said. The exhibit...
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning. Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided. Police believe the vehicle that was driven by...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways in the Twin Cities and beyond
With the rise in prices and continued supply chain issues this year, many Americans will be feeling the pinch. To meet the needs, many community organizations are stepping up to help families facing food insecurities this holiday season. See a few events and resources below. The Salvation Army recently announced...
"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
willmarradio.com
State Football Semifinals Start Today
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Weigh in on the future of the old Kmart site
Help shape the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project (former Kmart site), Project survey open through Nov. 30. The City of Minneapolis wants to hear from community members about your vision for the future of the former Kmart site. The City is reconnecting Nicollet Avenue between Lake Street and the Midtown Greenway as part of the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project.
