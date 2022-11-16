Read full article on original website
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
WBUR
Nancy Pelosi steps down: Looking back at her historic time as speaker of the House
Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will step down from party leadership. Pelosi shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House. But as Republicans secure a House Majority, her latest term as Speaker will draw to an end. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes takes...
WBUR
House leadership changes as Republicans win small majority
The Republicans have gained control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a slim majority. Kevin McCarthy was nominated to be House majority leader. And he will likely have many challenges unifying his own party. NPR's Claudia Grisales talks to host Scott Tong about what a Republican-controlled House might accomplish.
WBUR
Hundreds of employees leave Twitter after deadline
It's been less than a day since that deadline Elon Musk set for Twitter employees — and hundreds of employees have left. Twitter has reportedly closed its offices until next week. And also Thursday, a number of Democratic senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a possible...
WBUR
Week in politics: Trump is running, Pelosi steps down from leadership
Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong discuss the latest in politics with Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Associated Press White House reporter Darlene Superville. This segment airs on November 18, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Business Insider
Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account
Elon Musk had polled his followers on the decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump. Results showed 51.8% of respondents voted "Yes."
WBUR
Congresswoman Lori Trahan discusses what changes on Capitol Hill mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leadership announced they were stepping down yesterday. In response, Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark said she will seek to become the No. 2 Democrat in the House. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who represents Massachusetts' 3rd Congressional District, joins us to talk about what all this change could mean here in the commonwealth.
WBUR
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation. NPR's Ryan Lucas joins us.
