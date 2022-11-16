Read full article on original website
WBUR
Week in politics: Trump is running, Pelosi steps down from leadership
Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong discuss the latest in politics with Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Associated Press White House reporter Darlene Superville. This segment airs on November 18, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
WBUR
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark announces run for Democratic Whip
With Republicans grabbing control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark on Friday declared she will run for Democratic Whip in this month's leadership elections. Members of the all-Democrat Massachusetts House delegation are preparing to give up their powerful leadership posts and operate as the...
Musk to restore former President Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Donald Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter, Musk Says
Donald Trump will be allowed back on Twitter, Elon Musk has decided. Trump was kicked off Twitter on Jan. 8 — permanently, the company said at the time — for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk, the mega-billionaire who bought Twitter for $44 billion, had said he would reconsider reinstating people, including Trump, whom Twitter had banned for various offenses. But the billionaire had said Twitter would create a content-moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” and that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” Instead, Musk seems to have relied...
WBUR
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation. NPR's Ryan Lucas joins us.
Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click "yes" or "no" on whether Trump's account should be reinstated. The "yes" vote won, with 51.2%. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning...
WBUR
House leadership changes as Republicans win small majority
The Republicans have gained control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a slim majority. Kevin McCarthy was nominated to be House majority leader. And he will likely have many challenges unifying his own party. NPR's Claudia Grisales talks to host Scott Tong about what a Republican-controlled House might accomplish.
WBUR
Nancy Pelosi steps down: Looking back at her historic time as speaker of the House
Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will step down from party leadership. Pelosi shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House. But as Republicans secure a House Majority, her latest term as Speaker will draw to an end. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes takes...
WBUR
What's next for infrastructure spending as Republicans gear up to retake the House
Now that Republicans are set to take control of the House, the climate priorities behind President Biden's infrastructure spending plans may be in jeopardy. Transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us to talk about what the political division could mean.
Warnock brings Senate runoff campaign to Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election is about two things, Sen. Raphael Warnock told supporters Saturday in Woodstock: competency and character. Warnock, the Democratic senator in a bid for reelection against Republican challenger and former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker, made a stop outside Allen Temple AME Church during his runoff bus tour. A spokesperson for the Warnock campaign said about 300 people were in attendance at...
WBUR
Hundreds of employees leave Twitter after deadline
It's been less than a day since that deadline Elon Musk set for Twitter employees — and hundreds of employees have left. Twitter has reportedly closed its offices until next week. And also Thursday, a number of Democratic senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a possible...
