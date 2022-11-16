Read full article on original website
Related
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
WBUR
Artist Shirin Neshat reflects on Iran in 1979 and now amid protest movement
Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat has lived her entire adult life in the United States but she says her work — which focuses on Iranian women — has been shaped by the 1979 Iranian revolution. Today, Neshat is following the uprising in her homeland closely. Host Deepa Fernandes...
Comments / 0