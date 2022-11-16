ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee takes a new path with Plains

Musician Katie Crutchfield has created music under several different identities, be it the pop-punk band she founded with her sister Allison, P.S. Eliot or her solo indie-folk as Waxahatchee, but the latest creative project for Crutchfield, Plains, in partnership with Jess Williamson sees her branching out into new musical territory. The ’70s country sounds of Plains one hears on their album, I Walked with You a Ways, are something different for Crutchfield, but the honest and open lyrical content will be readily familiar to anyone who has followed her musical journey over the years.
Steve Vai releases the wrath of the Hydra at Uptown Theater

Steve Vai comes to KC at the Uptown Theater on Nov. 20, baring the teeth of the beastly instrument that helped create his latest album, Inviolate. Vai is a guitarist, composer, songwriter, and producer who got his start within the music industry transcribing music for Frank Zappa. He began his solo career in 1983 with the release of Flex-Able, and has since released ten studio albums.
Psychiatrist Nora Nneka on the cultural audacity to own her identity as an artist

Dr. Nora Ekeanya—artistically known as Nora Nneka—is a community psychiatrist, storyteller, and poet currently based out of Kansas City. Raised by Nigerian Immigrant parents in Florida, Nora has used creative writing as an outlet throughout her life. However, her work was met with hostility from her parents, shredding her notebooks in an aggressive statement against her creativity. As an adult, Nora is reclaiming her creative work through poetry and essays.
Best of KC 2022: A political pioneer

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
Speak Up for Libraries campaign challenges Ashcroft’s proposed media restrictions

Libraries across the state of Missouri are reprimanding restrictions on minors’ access to library materials proposed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. The proposal requires that state-funded libraries seek parental permission before allowing children to check out materials and seek community approval on age limits for content. The Kansas...
