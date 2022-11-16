A new color has just been introduced by Tesla and while it doesn’t rival some of the bright colors offered by some other premium brands, it does catch the eye. The new color is dubbed Quicksilver and is produced exclusively at Giga Berlin, the automaker’s German production facility. Found within this factory is an advanced new paint shop that can apply up to 13 layers of paint. This particular Tesla Model Y was displayed by the car manufacturer at the recent Auto Zurich event in Switzerland.

