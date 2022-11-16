Read full article on original website
Carscoops
GM Says Its Dealers Have Fixed Over 11,000 Tesla EVs Since 2021
General Motors has a “new business” and that’s servicing Tesla electric vehicles at its dealerships. Since 2021, GM claims that its dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla EVs across the nation. The business is a growing one it says and comes at a time when Tesla is still fine-tuning its own service model.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Civic Type R Costs As Much As The VW Golf R In Australia
Honda announced pricing for the new Civic Type R in Australia, where it costs AU$72,600 (US$48,646 ) drive-away, positioned against the similarly priced VW Golf R. Order books for the Japanese hot hatch will open on December 1, with Honda Australia already having more than 4,000 pre-registration. The Honda Civic...
Carscoops
GM Signs Deal For Canadian Nickel To Reduce Cost Of EV Batteries
General Motors aims to cut the cost of battery cells with a new partnership for a supply of nickel from Canada. The automaker announced today that it has signed a term sheet for the long-term supply of battery-grade nickel sulfate from mining company Vale. The supplier will source the equivalent...
Carscoops
VW Could Delay Trinity EV Until 2030 And Scrap €2 Billion German Factory
Volkswagen may delay its flagship Trinity EV project from 2026 to the end of the decade under the leadership of new chief executive Oliver Blume. The automaker’s flagship EV has been in the works for quite some time and was due to use the forthcoming SSP platform. Plans developed by former chief executive Herbert Diess called for production of it to start in 2026 at a planned €2 billion ($2.07 billion) factory near its headquarters in Wolfsburg.
Carscoops
Check Out This Flexible Rack System Ford Made For The New Ranger In Australia
Ford proudly claims that the new Ranger is the most versatile ever and to help make it appeal to as many people as possible, Ford Australia has developed a new roof rack for it. Dubbed the Flexible Rack System (FRS), it slides within a C-shaped channel positioned at the top...
Carscoops
New Buick Electra 5 EV Breaks Cover Completely Undisguised In China
Official photos of the upcoming, all-electric Buick Electra E5, have been published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in China. The photos show the Ultium-based, five-seat, electric crossover in all its glory. It features a design that is reminiscent of the Electra X concept, albeit significantly toned down...
Carscoops
Tesla’s New Quicksilver Color Actually Looks Pretty Nice
A new color has just been introduced by Tesla and while it doesn’t rival some of the bright colors offered by some other premium brands, it does catch the eye. The new color is dubbed Quicksilver and is produced exclusively at Giga Berlin, the automaker’s German production facility. Found within this factory is an advanced new paint shop that can apply up to 13 layers of paint. This particular Tesla Model Y was displayed by the car manufacturer at the recent Auto Zurich event in Switzerland.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo’s Plug-In Hybrid Tonale Coming To U.S. But Planned 2.0 Turbo Axed, CEO Says
Alfa Romeo’s plans to bring the Tonale SUV in North America have taken a dramatic twist according to a report that claims the only version offered will be the Q4 PHEV that launched in Europe yesterday. Alfa Romeo’s plug-in hybrid Tonale joins the front-wheel drive mild-hybrid Tonale in Alfa’s...
Carscoops
Mercedes Partners To Promote Avatar: The Way of Water, Releases New EQE SUV Spot
Avatar raked in more than $2.7 (£2.2 / €2.6) billion at the box office, so expectations are high for the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Set to be released on December 16th, the film will arrive more than a decade after the original and follow the Sully family as they fight for the future of Pandora as human forces appear to have returned.
Carscoops
SpeedKore Is Producing Carbon Dodge Direct Connection Parts For The Challenger
SpeedKore has introduced a plethora of officially license Dodge Direct Connection parts for the Dodge Challenger that will be available through the Dodge Power Brokers network of dealerships. The American company has made a name for itself with stunning restomod projects of classic muscle cars adorned in beautiful carbon fiber...
Carscoops
Cash-Strapped Britain To Charge EV Owners Road Tax From 2025
Driving an electric car in the UK is about to get more expensive, and it’s got nothing to do with rising electricity costs. The UK government says that from April 2025 EVs will lose their exemption from vehicle excise duty (VED), the levy on all motorized vehicles most Brits know as “road tax”.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Admits He Made Decisions At Tesla Without Board Approval
Elon Musk has admitted to making decisions about Tesla without board approval during testimony in the trial over his $56 billion pay package. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta has sued Musk and the board, asserting that the entrepreneur used his dominance over Tesla’s board to dictate terms of the package. Tornetta’s lawyer claims that the pay package was formed around easy-to-achieve targets and did not require Musk to work full-time at Tesla.
Carscoops
Motional And Lyft To Launch Autonomous Ride-Hailing Service In Los Angeles
Motional and Lyft will launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in Los Angeles using the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The two companies are already conducting public rides in the Ioniq 5 throughout Las Vegas. Users in Los Angeles will have access to the new autonomous vehicles and classic rideshare services that use Motional’s Level 4 autonomous systems.
Carscoops
Hyundai Home Launches In 16 States Bundling EV Chargers, Solar Panels And Energy Storage Systems
Hyundai’s new concierge service called ‘Hyundai Home’ that wants to make EV owner’s life more simple by bundling home chargers, solar panels, and even home battery systems through a one-stop marketplace platform was officially launched to the wider public in 16 states today. During the 2021...
Carscoops
Mercedes Dealer Trying To Sell GT Black Series For Double The Price After $336,840 Markup
No one is going to deny that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a beast. In fact, it was once the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife. However, not even a vehicle as prized as this should be hit with a nearly 100 percent price markup. Veteran...
Carscoops
2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Spied As Part Evolution, Part Revolution
Porsche’s first foray into electric vehicles has been a success as the Taycan has received a warm welcome. However, the biggest test is around the corner as the company is working on an electric 718 Boxster. Spied undergoing testing in Southern Europe, the electric roadster is far from production-ready...
Carscoops
FTC Refunding Nearly $10M To Napleton Auto Customers Over Junk Fees And Discriminatory Practices
Over the next three months, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending 66,355 checks to car buyers affected by unlawful practices at Napleton Automotive Group dealers. On average, each affected party will get $147 back from a settlement that amounted to more than $9.8 million dollars. It’s just the latest crackdown on junk fees sold to buyers by dealers across the nation.
Carscoops
This Team Has Built A V12-Powered Mazda RX-7, But It’s No Pagani Engine
Few Japanese sports cars are as iconic as the Mazda RX-7 and few are more popular for engine swaps. Of all the engine swapped RX-7s that we’ve come across over the years, this is one of the most remarkable. The Mazda RX-7 in question has been in the possession...
Carscoops
2024 Kia Seltos Combines Classier Looks With Updated Interior And 195 HP Turbo Engine
Kia’s winning streak continues as the company has used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a significantly improved Seltos. Looking far more refined than its predecessor, the 2024 Seltos features a bold front fascia with a larger tiger nose grille that can be outfitted with available “Star Map” LED accents. Further below, there’s a new front bumper with larger intakes that now house vertical fog lights.
Carscoops
New Smart #3 Is A Cool-Looking Compact Electric Crossover That America Won’t Get
Say hello to the next big character in Smart’s turnaround story. We’ve already seen the little Smart #1 electric crossover, and this is its big brother laid bare on the website of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the upcoming Smart #3. Like #1, the Smart...
