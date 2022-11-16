ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

GM Says Its Dealers Have Fixed Over 11,000 Tesla EVs Since 2021

General Motors has a “new business” and that’s servicing Tesla electric vehicles at its dealerships. Since 2021, GM claims that its dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla EVs across the nation. The business is a growing one it says and comes at a time when Tesla is still fine-tuning its own service model.
Carscoops

2023 Honda Civic Type R Costs As Much As The VW Golf R In Australia

Honda announced pricing for the new Civic Type R in Australia, where it costs AU$72,600 (US$48,646 ) drive-away, positioned against the similarly priced VW Golf R. Order books for the Japanese hot hatch will open on December 1, with Honda Australia already having more than 4,000 pre-registration. The Honda Civic...
Carscoops

GM Signs Deal For Canadian Nickel To Reduce Cost Of EV Batteries

General Motors aims to cut the cost of battery cells with a new partnership for a supply of nickel from Canada. The automaker announced today that it has signed a term sheet for the long-term supply of battery-grade nickel sulfate from mining company Vale. The supplier will source the equivalent...
Carscoops

VW Could Delay Trinity EV Until 2030 And Scrap €2 Billion German Factory

Volkswagen may delay its flagship Trinity EV project from 2026 to the end of the decade under the leadership of new chief executive Oliver Blume. The automaker’s flagship EV has been in the works for quite some time and was due to use the forthcoming SSP platform. Plans developed by former chief executive Herbert Diess called for production of it to start in 2026 at a planned €2 billion ($2.07 billion) factory near its headquarters in Wolfsburg.
Carscoops

Check Out This Flexible Rack System Ford Made For The New Ranger In Australia

Ford proudly claims that the new Ranger is the most versatile ever and to help make it appeal to as many people as possible, Ford Australia has developed a new roof rack for it. Dubbed the Flexible Rack System (FRS), it slides within a C-shaped channel positioned at the top...
Carscoops

New Buick Electra 5 EV Breaks Cover Completely Undisguised In China

Official photos of the upcoming, all-electric Buick Electra E5, have been published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in China. The photos show the Ultium-based, five-seat, electric crossover in all its glory. It features a design that is reminiscent of the Electra X concept, albeit significantly toned down...
Carscoops

Tesla’s New Quicksilver Color Actually Looks Pretty Nice

A new color has just been introduced by Tesla and while it doesn’t rival some of the bright colors offered by some other premium brands, it does catch the eye. The new color is dubbed Quicksilver and is produced exclusively at Giga Berlin, the automaker’s German production facility. Found within this factory is an advanced new paint shop that can apply up to 13 layers of paint. This particular Tesla Model Y was displayed by the car manufacturer at the recent Auto Zurich event in Switzerland.
Carscoops

Mercedes Partners To Promote Avatar: The Way of Water, Releases New EQE SUV Spot

Avatar raked in more than $2.7 (£2.2 / €2.6) billion at the box office, so expectations are high for the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Set to be released on December 16th, the film will arrive more than a decade after the original and follow the Sully family as they fight for the future of Pandora as human forces appear to have returned.
Carscoops

SpeedKore Is Producing Carbon Dodge Direct Connection Parts For The Challenger

SpeedKore has introduced a plethora of officially license Dodge Direct Connection parts for the Dodge Challenger that will be available through the Dodge Power Brokers network of dealerships. The American company has made a name for itself with stunning restomod projects of classic muscle cars adorned in beautiful carbon fiber...
Carscoops

Cash-Strapped Britain To Charge EV Owners Road Tax From 2025

Driving an electric car in the UK is about to get more expensive, and it’s got nothing to do with rising electricity costs. The UK government says that from April 2025 EVs will lose their exemption from vehicle excise duty (VED), the levy on all motorized vehicles most Brits know as “road tax”.
Carscoops

Elon Musk Admits He Made Decisions At Tesla Without Board Approval

Elon Musk has admitted to making decisions about Tesla without board approval during testimony in the trial over his $56 billion pay package. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta has sued Musk and the board, asserting that the entrepreneur used his dominance over Tesla’s board to dictate terms of the package. Tornetta’s lawyer claims that the pay package was formed around easy-to-achieve targets and did not require Musk to work full-time at Tesla.
Carscoops

Motional And Lyft To Launch Autonomous Ride-Hailing Service In Los Angeles

Motional and Lyft will launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in Los Angeles using the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The two companies are already conducting public rides in the Ioniq 5 throughout Las Vegas. Users in Los Angeles will have access to the new autonomous vehicles and classic rideshare services that use Motional’s Level 4 autonomous systems.
Carscoops

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Spied As Part Evolution, Part Revolution

Porsche’s first foray into electric vehicles has been a success as the Taycan has received a warm welcome. However, the biggest test is around the corner as the company is working on an electric 718 Boxster. Spied undergoing testing in Southern Europe, the electric roadster is far from production-ready...
Carscoops

FTC Refunding Nearly $10M To Napleton Auto Customers Over Junk Fees And Discriminatory Practices

Over the next three months, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending 66,355 checks to car buyers affected by unlawful practices at Napleton Automotive Group dealers. On average, each affected party will get $147 back from a settlement that amounted to more than $9.8 million dollars. It’s just the latest crackdown on junk fees sold to buyers by dealers across the nation.
Carscoops

This Team Has Built A V12-Powered Mazda RX-7, But It’s No Pagani Engine

Few Japanese sports cars are as iconic as the Mazda RX-7 and few are more popular for engine swaps. Of all the engine swapped RX-7s that we’ve come across over the years, this is one of the most remarkable. The Mazda RX-7 in question has been in the possession...
Carscoops

2024 Kia Seltos Combines Classier Looks With Updated Interior And 195 HP Turbo Engine

Kia’s winning streak continues as the company has used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a significantly improved Seltos. Looking far more refined than its predecessor, the 2024 Seltos features a bold front fascia with a larger tiger nose grille that can be outfitted with available “Star Map” LED accents. Further below, there’s a new front bumper with larger intakes that now house vertical fog lights.

