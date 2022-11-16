ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Gizmodo

Surprisingly Earth-Like Clouds Spotted on Mars

Two cameras on the Mars Express orbiter captured images of a series of dust storms near the Martian North Pole in 2019. Analysis of the images indicates that big clouds of dust on Mars formed similarly to water vapor clouds on Earth—an unintuitive finding, given how different the planets are.
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Inspects 'Tantalizing' Rock for Clues to Ancient Life

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is determined to tease out Mars' secrets, especially when it comes to seeking evidence of ancient microbial life. The wheeled explorer is investigating a spot called Yori Pass in a long-gone river delta region of the Jezero Crater. The crater is believed to have been flooded with water early in Mars history and the delta may have once carried the molecules required for life. The rover found some rocks there that have excited scientists back on Earth.
The Guardian

Meteorite that landed in Cotswolds may solve mystery of Earth’s water

Water covers three-quarters of the Earth’s surface and was crucial for the emergence of life, but its origins have remained a subject of active debate among scientists. Now, a 4.6bn-year-old rock that crashed on to a driveway in Gloucestershire last year has provided some of the most compelling evidence to date that water arrived on Earth from asteroids in the outer solar system.
CNET

Starkly Beautiful NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Inspires True Awe

We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
Astronomy.com

Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth

At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
CBS Sacramento

Webb telescope finds two of the most distant galaxies ever observed

The James Webb Space Telescope has spied one of the earliest galaxies formed after the big bang, about 350 million years after the universe began.The galaxy, called GLASS-z12, and another galaxy formed about 450 million years after the big bang, were found over the summer, shortly after the powerful space observatory began its infrared observations of the cosmos.Webb's capability to look deeper into the universe than other telescopes is revealing previously hidden aspects of the universe, including astonishingly distant galaxies such as these two finds.The discovery could change the way astronomers understand galaxy and star formation in the early days...
MARYLAND STATE
The Guardian

Do not adjust your clock: scientists call time on the leap second

Scientists and government representatives meeting at a conference in France have voted to scrap leap seconds by 2035, the organisation responsible for global timekeeping has said. Similar to leap years, leap seconds have been periodically added to clocks over the last half century to make up for the difference between...
Phys.org

Tiniest ever ancient seawater pockets revealed

Trapped for millennia, the tiniest liquid remnants of an ancient inland sea have now been revealed. The surprising discovery of seawater sealed in what is now North America for 390 million years opens up a new avenue for understanding how oceans change and adapt with the changing climate. The method may also be useful in understanding how hydrogen can be safely stored underground and transported for use as a carbon-free fuel source.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Jewish Press

‘Impossible Object’ – Israeli Art That Can Exist Only in Outer Space

An Israeli work of art that can exist only in outer space, “Impossible Object,” has been activated on the International Space Station. A collaboration between physicist Dr. Yasmine Meroz of Tel Aviv University and contemporary artist Liat Segal, the work uses microgravity physics as a medium for groundbreaking contemporary art.
Phys.org

Rapid fluctuations in oxygen levels coincided with Earth's first mass extinction

Rapid changes in marine oxygen levels may have played a significant role in driving Earth's first mass extinction, according to a new study led by Florida State University researchers. About 443 million years ago, life on Earth was undergoing the Late Ordovician mass extinction, or LOME, which eliminated about 85%...
Ars Technica

Strange black hole merger may have been a rare random encounter

The advent of gravitational wave detectors—there are now four of them—has recorded a steady flow of black hole mergers. As far as we can tell, almost all of them have behaved exactly as we would expect for the sorts of events that we had predicted would produce them: a pair of orbiting black holes that gradually spiral inward until they meet at their mutual center of gravity.
CBS News

CBS News

