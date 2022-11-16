Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Surprisingly Earth-Like Clouds Spotted on Mars
Two cameras on the Mars Express orbiter captured images of a series of dust storms near the Martian North Pole in 2019. Analysis of the images indicates that big clouds of dust on Mars formed similarly to water vapor clouds on Earth—an unintuitive finding, given how different the planets are.
CNET
NASA Mars Rover Inspects 'Tantalizing' Rock for Clues to Ancient Life
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is determined to tease out Mars' secrets, especially when it comes to seeking evidence of ancient microbial life. The wheeled explorer is investigating a spot called Yori Pass in a long-gone river delta region of the Jezero Crater. The crater is believed to have been flooded with water early in Mars history and the delta may have once carried the molecules required for life. The rover found some rocks there that have excited scientists back on Earth.
See the 1st space views from moon-bound Artemis 1 Orion capsule (photos)
The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon and already sharing photos from its historic trip that will pave the way for humankind's return to Earth's natural satellite.
Artemis 1: 10 strange things flying to the moon on NASA's Orion spacecraft
From yeast cells to a Snoopy plush doll to Amazon Alexa tech, here are some of the strangest things on board the Artemis 1 mission.
NASA's Artemis I moon rocket is flying through space for the first time. Meet the mannequins, Snoopy, and 'Shaun the Sheep' dolls along for the ride.
Artemis is finally on its long-awaited journey to the moon. Mannequins and mementos are hitching a ride.
Scientists created a glowing black hole in the lab to test a Stephen Hawking theory
A team of physicists from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands simulated the event horizon of a black hole in a lab and observed the equivalent of an elusive form of radiation first theorized by Stephen Hawking, a report from Science Alert explains. The new discovery could help the...
AOL Corp
The Leonid meteor shower could be particularly spectacular in 2022: Here's how to watch Thursday night
Skywatchers, rejoice! The Leonid meteor shower, an annual mid-November treat, will be coming to a sky near you this week. The meteor shower is expected to peak on Thursday night and Friday morning, but could also be visible Friday night and Saturday morning, astronomers said. The Leonids appear to be...
Meteorite that landed in Cotswolds may solve mystery of Earth’s water
Water covers three-quarters of the Earth’s surface and was crucial for the emergence of life, but its origins have remained a subject of active debate among scientists. Now, a 4.6bn-year-old rock that crashed on to a driveway in Gloucestershire last year has provided some of the most compelling evidence to date that water arrived on Earth from asteroids in the outer solar system.
CNET
Starkly Beautiful NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Inspires True Awe
We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
James Webb Space Telescope spots what may be the most distant galaxy yet found
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a remote, reddish galaxy shining just 350 million years after the birth of the cosmos 13.8 billion years ago, surprising astronomers who are struggling to figure out how stars and galaxies could have formed so rapidly in the wake of the Big Bang, researchers said Thursday.
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
Webb telescope finds two of the most distant galaxies ever observed
The James Webb Space Telescope has spied one of the earliest galaxies formed after the big bang, about 350 million years after the universe began.The galaxy, called GLASS-z12, and another galaxy formed about 450 million years after the big bang, were found over the summer, shortly after the powerful space observatory began its infrared observations of the cosmos.Webb's capability to look deeper into the universe than other telescopes is revealing previously hidden aspects of the universe, including astonishingly distant galaxies such as these two finds.The discovery could change the way astronomers understand galaxy and star formation in the early days...
Do not adjust your clock: scientists call time on the leap second
Scientists and government representatives meeting at a conference in France have voted to scrap leap seconds by 2035, the organisation responsible for global timekeeping has said. Similar to leap years, leap seconds have been periodically added to clocks over the last half century to make up for the difference between...
Phys.org
Tiniest ever ancient seawater pockets revealed
Trapped for millennia, the tiniest liquid remnants of an ancient inland sea have now been revealed. The surprising discovery of seawater sealed in what is now North America for 390 million years opens up a new avenue for understanding how oceans change and adapt with the changing climate. The method may also be useful in understanding how hydrogen can be safely stored underground and transported for use as a carbon-free fuel source.
The solar-powered LightSail 2 spacecraft took one last look at Earth before burning up
The final image taken by the LightSail 2 spacecraft on October 24, 2022. The Planetary SocietyAfter 18,000 trips around the world, the spacecraft ends its journey. This, however, won’t be the end of solar sailing in space.
The Jewish Press
‘Impossible Object’ – Israeli Art That Can Exist Only in Outer Space
An Israeli work of art that can exist only in outer space, “Impossible Object,” has been activated on the International Space Station. A collaboration between physicist Dr. Yasmine Meroz of Tel Aviv University and contemporary artist Liat Segal, the work uses microgravity physics as a medium for groundbreaking contemporary art.
Phys.org
Rapid fluctuations in oxygen levels coincided with Earth's first mass extinction
Rapid changes in marine oxygen levels may have played a significant role in driving Earth's first mass extinction, according to a new study led by Florida State University researchers. About 443 million years ago, life on Earth was undergoing the Late Ordovician mass extinction, or LOME, which eliminated about 85%...
Meteorite that landed in English village last year is most pristine ever seen
A meteorite that lit up the sky above an English village last year is almost as pristine as samples collected by space probes and contains the "right" kind of hydrogen to explain water on Earth.
Ars Technica
Strange black hole merger may have been a rare random encounter
The advent of gravitational wave detectors—there are now four of them—has recorded a steady flow of black hole mergers. As far as we can tell, almost all of them have behaved exactly as we would expect for the sorts of events that we had predicted would produce them: a pair of orbiting black holes that gradually spiral inward until they meet at their mutual center of gravity.
CBS News
