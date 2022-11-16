Read full article on original website
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes A Comeback, But Binance CEO Thinks It Is Highly Unlikely
FTX founder nurses an ambition to make a comeback in the digital asset space following the implosion of his firm. He admits that it is a long shot but he will be making a valiant attempt at raising liquidity. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s founder, believes it will be impossible to return...
Can You Have A Blossoming Portfolio With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Than Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV)?
Crypto traders have been dealt a tough hand lately, with Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) tanking in price. However, all is not lost. Switching to Snowfall Protocol (SNW) could exalt your portfolio while avoiding flawed projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Blossoming Token. According to Decred (DCR) and...
Snowfall Protocol, DOGE, and Quant: Three Promising Cryptos For The Holiday Season?
With around 10,000 cryptocurrencies actively trading in the market and more debuting every day, it is safe to say that the crypto-verse is thriving. While the market is volatile, it still creates value for its holders. However, with the growing number of cryptocurrencies, it is becoming more and more difficult to pick out winners for a portfolio. Cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Quant (QNT) are on the radar, as is a new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
LBank Officially Lists the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its Crypto Exchange Platform
Leading digital assets trading platform LBank has announced plans to officially list the WCA TOKEN (WCA) on its platform via a recent press. The token launch follows the platform’s plans to expand its reach to the global space further. WCAPES is a blockchain project built to integrate football with...
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Tells Where Crypto Market is Headed As XRP Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that he believes the cryptocurrency industry will become stronger because of the ongoing market crisis as long as participants keep focusing on transparency and trust. In a tweet, Garlinghouse noted that he shared the same thoughts with the audience during the sixth-annual Ripple Swell Conference.
Bitflex Exchange Goes Live, Offers Intuitive User Interface Ideal for Modern Users
Bitflex exchange has launched following a successful beta period characterized by an over 1,000% growth of its community. The platform boasts an easy-to-navigate, aesthetically pleasing interface. The design includes helpful features like news, notifications, and charting tools, providing an ideal environment for the community to make informed trading decisions. Bitflex’s...
Cardano’s Self-Regulated Stablecoin Set for Launch in Early 2023 — Is ADA Ready For A Go At $1?
The Cardano ecosystem could have its first fully fiat-backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoin before the end of Q1 2023. According to Emurgo, the official commercial arm of the Cardano blockchain, the stablecoin will be called USDA and shall be pegged on a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar. “The introduction of a...
Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Sticks To $250,000 Price Prediction For BTC In 2023
Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that Bitcoin will tap $250,000 in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing crypto winter. Earlier this week, the businessman noted that not even the ongoing FTX crisis would stop the top cryptocurrency from achieving that target. “No change in the price...
Ripple Unfazed By Current Market Debacle, Sees Global Expansion Of ODL As XRP Eyes Massive Traction
The unprecedented turmoil created by the Alameda and FTX monumental blowup has weighed down on the crypto market, which was already in the midst of a chilly bear market. However, the chief executive officer of Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse, harbours the opinion that crypto won’t just survive the current predicament — it’ll emerge stronger than ever.
The Seaside Club Seed Stage Fund Has Officially Launched
The Seed Stage Fund has officially opened for business at Seaside Club, a blockchain ecosystem that offers ways to increase one’s income using WEB3 technologies. The seed stage will run from November 2022 to February 2023, and the target funding is $21 million. The initial offering price of Seaside Coin will be $0.15, with a 17% bonus added to the total amount locked for seed round investors.
FTX’s Collapse Triggers Dramatic Shift Towards Self-Custody For Bitcoin, Ethereum
Crypto holders have been reacting to the dramatic collapse of FTX by withdrawing their Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies from exchanges to self-custody wallets. Last week, Bitcoin fell sharply in the wake of revelations that FTX financials had come under acute stress, dropping to as low as $15,675. The collapse, which is by far the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox, caused widespread contagion for the crypto market as investors took a risk-off approach fearing a further market plunge.
MEXC Global Exceeds 10 Million User-Base, Upgrades Brand Color to “Ocean Blue”
In celebration of its consistent growth trajectory, particularly reaching over 10 million users, MEXC Global has adopted the proposed brand color change. Aside from celebrating the milestone, the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange is rebranding to spread awareness of what it upholds—Users Come First. The move comes after a highly responsive...
$2.8B Crypto-Focused Lending Firm Genesis Halts Withdrawals Fearing A FTX-Induced Bank Run
Genesis Global Capital, the crypto lending unit for crypto investment bank Genesis Trading has decided to halt withdrawals in the wake of the FTX collapse. On Wednesday morning, Genesis held a 7-minute call with customers informing them that withdrawal requests for Genesis Capital had exceeded their liquidity capital. In a follow-up announcement via Twitter, the firm noted that the past week had been challenging for them “due to the impact of the FTX news” forcing them to halt withdrawals for its lending arm.
Angelo: Web3 Art Platform Set to Reinvent the Traditional Art Museum
Angelo, an investment platform tying physical fine art to NFTs, has announced its launch. The web3 platform aims to add a more tactile component to the abstract concept of NFT ownership. Angelo, a Web3 NFT marketplace, is ready for a take-off per a recent statement, beckoning beginner and veteran investors...
ZetaChain Performs Powerful System Upgrade, Introduces the World’s First Omnichain Smart Contracts Support
ZetaChain, the only public DEX platform built for omnichain interoperability, has launched its highly anticipated network upgrade. The upgrade is expected to deliver world-class Omnichain Smart Contract and cross-chain messaging support. In other words, developers will be empowered to build EVM-compatible smart contracts within the ZetaChain ecosystem. Meanwhile, users can...
A Closer Look at PUML Better Health, The Preventative Health Web3 App That Pays
Imagine a world where you get paid for improving your health. This is now possible with the award-winning Web3 move-to-earn app, PUML Better Health. PUML is designed to incentivize healthy habits in the most “fun” way possible so that users can get rewarded with discount codes, merchandise, NFTs, and, most importantly, the native $PUML token. Let’s take a closer look at how walking, running, meditation, and other forms of exercise can get you cash rewards and how you can get started with the click of a button.
