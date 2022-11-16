Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
FY24 Budget Requests Begin For Carroll County Supervisors At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors appears to have a brief agenda for their upcoming meeting on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It opens with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on utility permits within the secondary roads department. The supervisors will then discuss the county’s dissemination agent concerning bond repayment and debt management for the new Carroll County jail before approving plats and holding a public hearing for the CDBG down payment assistance program. At 9:30 a.m., the board is scheduled to hear from the Elderbridge Agency on Aging concerning their Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding request as supervisors begin preparations for budget season. They will close the proceedings with manure management annual updates and reports from the supervisors’ respective committees. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. A copy of the agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Vacancy To Be Filled By Special Election
Carroll County officials announced today (Thursday) that a special election will be used to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles. Earlier this week, Ruggles announced he would be stepping away from the board, and his last day as a supervisor would be Dec. 6. In the event of a vacancy, Iowa Code specifies the County Treasurer, Recorder, and Auditor can appoint an individual to fill the remainder of the outgoing supervisor’s term, which is through 2024 in this case, or they can opt for a special election. Following a meeting this morning between Treasurer Lisa Wagner, Recorder Ashten Wittrock, and Auditor Kourtney Payer, the panel determined it was best for voters to decide due to the number of potential candidates showing interest in the position. Early indications are the special election would be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, but that date must be approved by the board of supervisors.
1380kcim.com
Most Carroll Crossing Blocked By Train Wednesday Morning
Update: Crossings cleared around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Carroll city officials are advising motorists nearly all railroad crossings in town are currently blocked due to an unscheduled train stoppage. Notice of the interruption was released around 10:45 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning that the Carroll, Main, Clark, Maple, and Grant Roads junctions were all impassible. City officials note it is unclear when the affected roads will reopen. The Highway 71 viaduct and the Burgess and Bella Vista crossings were still passable as of this report.
Agriculture Online
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for Southern District of Iowa. On Wednesday, Summit filed a similar lawsuit against Shelby County.
1380kcim.com
Four Local Representatives Named As Committee Chairs For 2023 Legislative Session
Four state representatives from the listening area have been named committee chairs for the upcoming 2023 Iowa Legislative Session. District 7 Rep. Mike Sexton of Rockwell City will lead the House Agriculture Committee, District 12 Rep. Seve Holt of Denison will chair the House Judiciary Committee, and District 47 Rep. Phil Thomson of Jefferson will chair the Public Safety Committee. District 11 Rep. Brian Best of Glidden will remain in his leadership role on the Transportation Committee. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says, “After further growing our majority this election, our caucus now represents all 99 of Iowa’s 99 counties. We are in a better position than ever to listen to Iowans and deliver on their priorities in this upcoming session.”
1380kcim.com
Cindy Blair of Lake City
Visitation for Cindy Blair, age 62, of Lake City, Iowa, will be 4:00 – 7:00 pm Tuesday at the Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City, Iowa. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home of Lake City, IA is in charge of these arrangements. Cindy is survived by her Husband...
Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic
(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
guthrienewsleader.net
Details released in Fatal Boating Accident at Guthrie CC Lake
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released today the findings of their investigation into last week’s fatal boating accident at Guthrie County Club Lake, as well as the identities of the victims. The boat was likely driven by Kyle White, 38, of Guthrie. The other two passengers were Justin Blake, 33,...
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
kjan.com
Follow-up: Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports several burglaries solved after a pursuit and arrests
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report that during the first weekend of November, there were several burglaries that occurred in Neola and in the Virginia Hills area, just outside of Council Bluffs. As we’ve previously reported, on the Nov. 7th, Mills County attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 34. A pursuit that ensued ended just inside of Council Bluffs after successful stop stick deployments. Both occupants were located and arrested.
1380kcim.com
Leona Sherwood of Carroll
Leona Dorothy (Woznick) Sherwood, age 96, of Carroll, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Addington Place of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carroll, Iowa with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests and three citations between October 18 and November 13. Rinanten Amo, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested November 13 for Public Intoxication. Logan Russell, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested November 12 for Operating While Under the Influence 1st and Driving While License Denied...
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
Harlan comes back from 16-point 2nd half deficit to defend 3A state title
(Cedar Falls) For the 14th time in school history Harlan is a state football champion. The #1 Cyclones edged #2 Mount Vernon 30-23 in comeback fashion Friday afternoon. Harlan finishes the season with a 12-game win streak. Mount Vernon lost for the first time since Week 6 of the 2021 campaign. Defense carried the Cyclones for much of the game. They held a short handed Mustang squad to 64-yards passing and 42 rushing yards. Mount Vernon was without starting quarterback Joey Rohmberg. The junior, who passed for 2,543 yards on the year, was sidelined with an injury sustained late in their 14-6 semifinal win.
