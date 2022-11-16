Read full article on original website
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
Devils Victory Over Ottawa Makes It 12 Straight Wins | GAME STORY
OTTAWA, Ont. - The Devils make it 12 straight wins with a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. New Jersey is now 15-3-0 and haven't lost a game since Oct. 24. "When you get on a run like this, a lot of good things that can happen," Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said post-game. "I thought tonight was a total team game. We got the production, we got a key shorthanded goal from Sharangovich, but all four lines were in on it. I thought our defense played well, and our goaltender made some big saves at key times."
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
Preds Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 19
Proceeds from the Game, presented by Vanderbilt Health, will Benefit 365 Fund, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Nashville, Tenn. (November 17, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of two Hockey Fights Cancer Nights on Nov. 19 when the Preds host the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $400,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.
NHL Set for Hockey Fights Cancer Moment of Silence Saturday
The NHL is set to hold a league-wide moment of silence on Saturday to reflect on lives affected by cancer as part of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
NHL
Wedgewood could back up for Stars two days after leaving ice on stretcher
Goalie has 'no issues' after sustaining upper-body injury in win against Panthers. Scott Wedgewood, who was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an upper-body injury Thursday, could back up goalie Jake Oettinger for the Dallas Stars when they host the New York Islanders on Saturday. Wedgewood was injured...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played his 990th in a row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers to have sports hernia surgery
WINNIPEG - Saturday brought the news that Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets were hoping they wouldn't have to hear. "He will have a sports hernia surgery next week," Jets head coach Rick Bowness announced. "We won't know the length of time he will be out until they get in there and see what they're dealing with. Those details, they will be finalized a little later."
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
NHL
On the Brink of 100 | FEATURE
Dawson Mercer's next game will be his 100th in the NHL as the forward has made an impact in his first two professional seasons. If Dawson Mercer laces them up against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, it will be his 100th NHL game. Reaching 100 in the NHL is an achievement. It's even more impressive since the forward played all 100 consecutively.
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Win Streak to Four Games as Preds Foundation Hosts Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Nashville Predators will look for their fourth consecutive win Saturday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 19 vs. Anaheim
Vladimir Tarasenko will not be in the lineup on Saturday when the St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko is out with an illness. Alexey Toropchenko is expected to play in Tarasenko's spot on...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flames
The Bolts will try to wrap up an undefeated homestand when they face the Flames on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 4:04 | Huberdeau takes exception to a shove from Myers and drives him to the ice after Vasilevskiy draws a whistle with a save at the far post. Both players called for roughing minors.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Backstrom, Oshie skate with Capitals, 'still no timetables'
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward Nicklas Backstrom joined the Capitals for their morning skate Saturday for the first time since having resurfacing surgery on his left hip June 15. Backstrom, who wore a no-contact jersey, has been skating on his own with forward Tom Wilson (torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee) for more than three weeks.
