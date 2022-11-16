ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells Republican Jewish Coalition he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter

Days after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, among the first major GOP events in the wake of midterm elections.The event marks an early test for the twice-impeached former president’s influence and political standing in a party fractured by his volatility, investigations and persistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.He told a crowd that he sees “no reason” to rejoin Twitter as he enjoys his own social network, and he echoed his widely condemned claims that American Jewish people are insufficiently supportive of his Irsrael policies.His...

