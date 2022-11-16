Read full article on original website

How to watch Spirited, the new Christmas movie on Apple TV+
This week, Apple TV+ premieres its new big-budget movie for the holidays, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a modern musical twist on the classic Dickens’ A Christmas Carol story. Here’s how to watch. In this story, Ryan Reynolds is Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays...

Here’s how to save Christmas while there’s still time now that iPhone 14 Pro has sold out
Apple shared the details of its annual Holiday Shopping Event this morning, offering buyers of new devices a gift card worth up to $250 for Black Friday. Alongside that, the company has also published its breakdown of the “latest dates to order your holiday gifts” with free shipping.

AirPods Pro recall: How to check if yours are eligible for replacement
Seeing issues with one or both of your 1st gen AirPods Pro earphones? They may be covered under a free service program from Apple. Read on for how to check your AirPods Pro recall replacement eligibility. Update 11/17/22: This service program is still ongoing as it covers affected AirPods Pro...

Apple’s annual holiday ad is here: ‘Share the Joy’ with AirPods Pro [Video]
Apple is out with its annual holiday ad, and the focus is entirely on AirPods Pro this year. The video, titled “Share the Joy,” focuses on the popular Audio Sharing feature of AirPods Pro. “Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro,” Apple says.

Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone
Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone, the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market:

Former Twitter head of trust and safety argues that Apple and Google have the most sway on policy
Yoel Roth briefly worked alongside Elon Musk as Twitter’s head of trust and safety. Roth resigned for reasons he explains in the New York Times today. In the piece, Roth argues that Apple and Google app stores ultimately govern what Twitter allows on its site. That poses a challenge for Musk and his goal of turning Twitter into a hardcore free speech platform void of moderation.
Tidbyt is a retro-style display that’s perfect for those looking to use their iPhone a little less in 2023
One of the balances I am trying to strive for in 2023 is using technology more efficiently. I like to know what’s happening around the world in news, sports, and finance, but I want to look at an iPhone less. I want technology that works passively, and that’s one reason why I am excited to have Tidbyt on my desk for the new year.

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C to offer major boost in data transfer speeds
One of the headlining changes of next year’s iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be the switching from Lightning to USB-C. Alongside that change, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now reporting that this will lead to a significant boost in wired transfer speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

1Password passkeys demo shows the passwordless future you can expect next year
1Password passkeys functionality will launch next year, but to help people understand the benefits and prepare for a world without passwords, the company has put together an interactive demo. Although the company used for the demo is fictitious, you will create a real passkey which will be saved to your...

Deals: Apple M2 iPad Pros hit new all-time lows at $100 off, AirPods 3 drop to $140, more
All of today’s best discounts are now going live. With Black Friday just a week away, some early deals have landed on many of Apple’s latest releases. Kicking things off we have a $100 discount on the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at its best price yet that comes joined by the smaller 11-inch M2 counterpart at a $729 all-time low. Then go check out the discount on Apple’s new AirPods 3 with wired charging case at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Here’s how to take screenshots on your iPad using gestures with iPadOS 16
For years, users have been able to take screenshots of their iPhones and iPads by pressing a combination of physical buttons. But in recent versions of iPadOS, such as iPadOS 16, there’s another way to quickly take screenshots of your iPad without pressing any buttons. Read on as we detail how to take screenshots on iPad using just gestures.

Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage
Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features. The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for...

New Twitter regime has its first good idea for slowing down $8 verification abuse
While Twitter is going through an elongated period of growing pains, the new regime – or at least someone with access to the Twitter Blue FAQ – is brainstorming ways to prevent paid verification abuse. As spotted by The Verge, Twitter has added a new restriction to the...

The best Mac accessories: Thunderbolt 4 dock, MagicBridge, and more
As I’ve overhauled my setup throughout 2022 in conjunction with the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro, I’ve used this as an opportunity to add some new accessories as well. This includes a new OWC Thunderbolt Dock, a nifty Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad accessory from Twelve South, and more. Head below for the details.

iPhone dominated Q3 in Southeast Asia, and in China’s online sales
Two new market intelligence reports show that the iPhone dominated in both Southeast Asia and in China’s latest online shopping festival. Both reports indicate a fall in overall smartphone shipments and revenue, but show the iPhone substantially outperforming the market …. It’s a now-familiar tale. The impact of rising...
Opensignal reveals how fixed broadband compares in real-world use for 25 US metros
Known for its in-depth, independent reports on wireless carriers’ networks that are based on millions of measurements, Opensignal is out with its first study on how fixed broadband services compare in the US. Along with traditional providers, Opensignal has included Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet services. Opensignal...

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 2/3: Which are the best choice this holiday season?
As the follow-up to Apple’s hit earphones with active noise cancellation, AirPods Pro 2 come with a number of thoughtful upgrades. That includes features like 2x more noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, an upgraded charging case with Find My tracking, speaker, lanyard loop, and much more. Read along for our in-depth comparison of AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and 2.

Verizon launches free 30-day eSIM trials with 100GB data, unlimited talk and text
Verizon is following T-Mobile’s lead and making it seamless and free to test out its network. With the new eSIM trials, you can start 30 days of service with Verizon to test out its 5G/4G coverage and performance. T-Mobile was the first major carrier to launch eSIM trials back...

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $499 off in Friday’s best deals, 10.2-inch iPad $270, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs ahead of Black Friday and headlined by a $499 all-time low price cut on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. On the opposite side of the lineup, the already-affordable 10.2-inch iPad now sells for even less at $270 and rounds out Friday’s best price cuts alongside ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro can act as affordable hearing aids, as good as far more expensive devices, shows study
AirPods Pro can serve as affordable hearing aids, with one study suggesting that they perform as well as dedicated devices costing four-figure sums. Apple is believed to have hearing aid functionality as a medium-term goal for AirPods as part of its commitment to Accessibility, and has already made some moves in this direction …
