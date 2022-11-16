Man dies after being struck by driver on 7th Street, police say

A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car along Seventh Street and Rose Avenue, police said.

Police said the crash happened sometime around 3:19 a.m. The man, whose identity was not revealed pending the Los Angeles County Coroner’s notification of his next of kin, was somewhere in the intersection when the driver of a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer who was headed westbound on Seventh Street hit him, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was already being treated by paramedics, but despite their efforts, he died, police said.

The driver, who was identified as a 23-year-old Long Beach resident, remained on the scene and cooperated with officers during their investigation.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The Long Beach Police Department has publicly reported 38 traffic fatalities this year; 22 have involved the death of a pedestrian.

