slohsexpressions.com
Expressions staff Review the First Trimester of the 2022-2023 School Year Newspaper Class
Photo courtesy of Health and Sports Editor Cate Tucker. San Luis Obispo High School students have taken some classes in the 2022-2023 school year. The Expressions staff have all taken at least a trimester nowso we asked them how they rate the class. Expressions: How long have you been in...
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande nurse fined for making false claims she is a doctor
An Arroyo Grande nurse practitioner has agreed to stop claiming she is a medical doctor and to pay a fine. After earning a doctorate degree in nursing, Sarah Erny began identifying herself as “Dr. Sarah Erny,” in violation of the law. California’s Business and Professions Code prohibits all but a select few health care professionals from calling themselves “doctor” or “physician.”
City calls special meeting about accessory dwelling units
– The community is encouraged to attend a special Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The commission will be provided a presentation on a proposed accessory dwelling unit (ADU) urgency ordinance to bring the city’s rules into compliance with state law. The council...
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
957thebeatfm.com
Situation 805:”I had never heard of the tip test, until I had dinner with my high school bestfriend”
Good morning Danger and Loui! What’s up Santa Maria and everyone listening. I just had dinner over the weekend with my best friend from high school, who I hadn’t seen in ten years. Holly ish!!! Apparently, the past decade has turned him into a douche. Before the meal, he put out ten one-dollar bills on the table and told the server that was her tip…and each time she did something that “displeased” him, he’d pull away a dollar in front of her. Has anyone seen this before? What the hell kind of power play ego trip was that. I was humiliated. After the meal, I gave her an additional ten bucks and apologized. Should I have said something to him about it, as well? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Palm St. closed in SLO after apparent suicide
A section of Palm Street in downtown San Luis Obispo was closed for about an hour Tuesday morning while police investigated an apparent suicide.
SLO hospital sees early surge of sick kids with RSV: ‘It’s time to be very vigilant’
Local doctors say cases of the virus are emerging earlier and with more intensity than in previous years.
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Federal agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm
Federal agents raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm on Thursday, spending hours scouring the office and removing boxes of files from the business. More than a dozen FBI and IRS agents descended on 755 Santa Rosa Street in SLO on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant. One agent pulled a car in front of a BMW owned by Pamela Fitzpatrick, the owner of Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy, blocking the accountant from leaving the parking garage.
Gov. Newsom froze $1 billion in homeless aid. Will it hurt SLO County service providers?
The freeze on funds could impact local programs, leaders said.
Death notices for Nov. 12-14
Michael Anthony Barrett, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14. Virginia Mendoza, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Santa Barbara Independent
Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs
Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
FBI carries out search warrant at San Luis Obispo accounting firm
The agency said an investigation is ongoing.
gotodestinations.com
8 Slamming Breakfast Spots in San Luis Obispo, California – (With Photos)
Del Monte Café is a family-owned establishment that serves American comfort food. Their cafe has a cozy ambiance and an outdoor patio to get some vitamin D. Some recommendations for this popular breakfast spot include:. Menu: Del Monte Cafe Menu. Top Review:. “Cute little place. Lots of outdoor seating...
Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend
– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. The following provides street closure and no parking information...
calcoastnews.com
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
calcoastnews.com
Four crashes in single day in SLO
A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant. One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Man killed in road rage shooting in rural Arroyo Grande identified
“It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang related,” the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said.
