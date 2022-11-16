ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arroyo Grande nurse fined for making false claims she is a doctor

An Arroyo Grande nurse practitioner has agreed to stop claiming she is a medical doctor and to pay a fine. After earning a doctorate degree in nursing, Sarah Erny began identifying herself as “Dr. Sarah Erny,” in violation of the law. California’s Business and Professions Code prohibits all but a select few health care professionals from calling themselves “doctor” or “physician.”
Situation 805:”I had never heard of the tip test, until I had dinner with my high school bestfriend”

Good morning Danger and Loui! What’s up Santa Maria and everyone listening. I just had dinner over the weekend with my best friend from high school, who I hadn’t seen in ten years. Holly ish!!! Apparently, the past decade has turned him into a douche. Before the meal, he put out ten one-dollar bills on the table and told the server that was her tip…and each time she did something that “displeased” him, he’d pull away a dollar in front of her. Has anyone seen this before? What the hell kind of power play ego trip was that. I was humiliated. After the meal, I gave her an additional ten bucks and apologized. Should I have said something to him about it, as well? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Federal agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm

Federal agents raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm on Thursday, spending hours scouring the office and removing boxes of files from the business. More than a dozen FBI and IRS agents descended on 755 Santa Rosa Street in SLO on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant. One agent pulled a car in front of a BMW owned by Pamela Fitzpatrick, the owner of Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy, blocking the accountant from leaving the parking garage.
Death notices for Nov. 12-14

Michael Anthony Barrett, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14. Virginia Mendoza, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs

Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend

– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. The following provides street closure and no parking information...
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
Four crashes in single day in SLO

A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant. One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
