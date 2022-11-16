ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Casey Thompson warms up ahead of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

LINCOLN — About two hours before Saturday’s kickoff between Nebraska and Wisconsin, a single firework exploded from the North Stadium scoreboard. The speed with which the smoke moved afterward indicated one of the big factors for NU’s final home game. Wind. It’ll blow hard from the north...
HuskerExtra.com

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Wisconsin

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Wisconsin and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Even without Casey Thompson, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple treated...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's

A halftime lead quickly faded for the Nebraska men's basketball team, which lost 70-50 to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in the second half, which started with a 14-3 run by the Johnnies. “Just a tough game....
HuskerExtra.com

Trev Alberts says Nebraska's coaching search has made 'very good progress'

Trev Alberts wasn’t ready to make any big coaching announcements Wednesday night. But the Nebraska athletic director said the process of identifying and securing the next leader of the football program continues to go well. Making his monthly appearance on the Huskers Radio Network, Alberts said the search —...
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - November 17

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. 66 yards: Helu's big day tames Tigers. The distance: 66 yards. The star: Roy Helu. The date:...
