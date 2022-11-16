Read full article on original website
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
towncarolina.com
August 2022 Wedding: Erin Rodgers and Adam Murphree
Erin and Adam met as DJs for the Furman University radio station and became friends. Eight years later, Erin moved to New York City, where Adam was attending grad school, and they began dating. Nine years later, Adam took Erin to the Lazy Goat to fete her new job and added to the celebration by proposing between dinner and crème brûlée. The ceremony and reception were held in the event space above M. Judson Booksellers in downtown Greenville.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Putting up the tree on a rainy day in Saluda
To the meadows where we picked the cyclamen. Where the deer tracks were black in the morning. Deep gold sunlight glistens on the shrunken stream. Somnolent trout move through pillars of brown and gold. ~ Kenneth Rexroth, excerpt from “Falling Leaves and Early Snow”. It’s a bitter rain-soaked day...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
Awareness vigil being held for those experiencing homelessness
Organizers of an event happening in Spartanburg on Thursday night hope to raise awareness for those affected by homelessness.
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bach’s Lunch Recitals for the season of Advent are quickly approaching
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located at 150 Melrose Ave. in Tryon, is offering a series of 40-minute-long noonday concerts on Wednesdays during the season of Advent. Each recital will include a free will offering. Organ students of Brennan Szafron will perform on November 30, and on December 7, organ music...
Do you agree with the City Of Greenville appointing a liaison to LGBTQ groups ?
The Upstate’s largest city is set to create a new position in what they say is an effort in promoting inclusivity to the LGBTQ community. The Greenville City Council voted this week to unanimously approve a resolution to be more welcoming
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate doctors now have a safer, less-invasive esophageal cancer screening tool
Rates for esophageal adenocarcinoma — a type of esophageal cancer — have gone up 733% over the past four decades, and rates of screening, even for high-risk patients, have been low. Now, there’s a minimally invasive procedure that’s being rolled out at Prisma Health in Greenville that will...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Opportunity Center
Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
Holiday Ferris wheel heading to downtown Spartanburg
The City of Spartanburg is bringing in a new holiday attraction for people to enjoy.
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
