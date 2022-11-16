The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.

