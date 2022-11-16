Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
fox56news.com
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 strapped to a dyno makes 610 hp
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now rolling off the assembly line, and the YouTube channel Speed Phenom wasted no time strapping one to a dyno. Speed Phenom drove a Z06 coupe to Dallas, Texas, and straight onto the dyno at Dallas Performance. After multiple pulls, it registered best figures of 610 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. That’s compared to the factory-quoted output of 670 hp at 8,400 rpm and 460 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 rpm at the crank.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Someone Already Crashed A C8 Z06 Corvette
Back on October 23 Instagram account zr1_m7 shared one of the sadder images we’ve seen lately: a busted-up C8 Corvette Z06 sitting sideways at an intersection. Taken in Bloomfield, Michigan, the photo is the aftermath of an accident and has people quite upset. Considering production for the new Z06 will be quite limited and lots of enthusiasts and collectors can’t wait to get their hands on one, that’s understandable.
The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is fast, and even with gouging, its a performance bargain. Better yet, its quicker to 60 mph than some supercars like the Audi R8 and Ferrari 458. The post The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel?
The new Power Stroke diesel from Ford makes a ton of power. But, if you ask a diesel fan, this is the engine you want in your truck. The post Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
gmauthority.com
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
gmauthority.com
178-Mile 1989 20th Anniversary Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Up For Sale: Video
While naturally aspirated V8 engines may be the bread and butter of the traditional muscle car, this Pontiac Trans Am sought to set a new standard with a turbocharged V6 and enough firepower to challenge European exotics of its day. Now, this relatively rare, ultra-low-mile example is up for sale.
lsxmag.com
SEMA 2022: TMI Products’ TRIM Awards Winners
SEMA has a long history of bringing some of the most incredible builds to the forefront of the automotive aftermarket industry. This year, TMI Products Inc. has included its special TRIM Award into the mix to highlight builders who exhibit exceptional craftsmanship in the interiors of their builds. There were...
