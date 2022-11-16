The most expensive high school football stadium in Texas can be found right up the road in KATY, Texas. In 2018, Legacy Stadium opened with a price tag of $72 million dollars. The capacity is 12,000 and while there are bigger stadiums, capacity-wise and bigger overall stadiums. The amenities are what set this stadium apart. Just check out that press box and VIP area up top. These are most of the schools that utilize this stadium. Cinco Ranch High School, Jordan High School, Katy High School, Mayde Creek High School, Morton Ranch High School, Paetow High School, Seven Lakes High School, and Taylor High School. I know the turf has recently been upgraded at Memorial Stadium in Victoria. Now it's time to upgrade the rest of the stadium. What do you think?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO