FSU honors President Emeritus Thrasher’s legacy with new bronze statue
Florida State University paid tribute to President Emeritus John Thrasher Saturday with the dedication of a bronze statue that recognizes his important place in the university’s long and rich history. Thrasher, a two-time alumnus who served as FSU’s 15th president between 2014-2021, elevated the university’s reputation as a preeminent...
FSU honors ‘courageous efforts’ of pioneers during 60th Anniversary of Integration Recognition Ceremony
Florida State University President Richard McCullough and Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins commemorated the university’s 1962 integration during a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 17, that celebrated inclusion and the trailblazers who made it happen. The 60th Anniversary of Integration Recognition Ceremony took place at FSU’s Integration Statue, which depicts...
FSU’s Jim Moran College keeps No. 19 ranking as it observes National Entrepreneurship Month
Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship says it’s giving creative and innovative students opportunities to have a “positive impact on the world” — and the college’s peers continue to take note. The college has kept its No. 19 spot in The Princeton...
FSU researchers among most cited worldwide for their academic work
Several Florida State University researchers are among the most cited academics worldwide, according to the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list from Clarivate, a data and analytics company. The annual list identifies researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited...
FSU biological scientist named president-elect of Animal Behavior Society
A Florida State University biologist has been named president-elect of the Animal Behavior Society, a prominent professional organization that advances research and education in the field of animal behavior. Professor of Biological Science Emily DuVal will take over as president in 2026. “I’m humbled and inspired by this election,” DuVal...
FSU chemistry doctoral student receives Department of Energy research award to build safer, better batteries
People use lithium-ion batteries every day to power devices from toys to smartphones to electric vehicles and more, but organic liquid materials used to design these batteries are extremely flammable under certain conditions. A Florida State University doctoral student working to replace these materials with safer alternatives will get the...
