Connecticut State

Joel Eisenberg

Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
NAPLES, FL

