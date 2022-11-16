Walt Disney Animation’s 60th feature animated film is celebrating the first anniversary of its theatrical release this month—with multiple Grammy nominations!. Encanto is Disney’s beautiful story of the amazing family Madrigal who live deep in the mountains of Colombia. Every member of the family has a special talent or gift–all, that is, except Mirabel, the only “unmagical” Madrigal. But thanks to a journey that takes her behind the walls of the family home and back in time, Mirabel learns the truth about herself, her family, and about what it means to play a special role in that family.

3 DAYS AGO