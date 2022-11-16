Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
The photo kind of gives it away. Famous for the battle over the first three days of July 1863, history is alive and well in Gettysburg. Gettysburg is a borough and historic small town in Pennsylvania - best known for Gettysburg National Battlefield, the site of an important turning point in the Civil War, now part of Gettysburg National Military Park.
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Here’s what’s new at one of central Pa.’s oldest wineries
Bernard Cannac knows the landscape well by now at Adams County Winery, where he has been the winemaker since August 2018. He has brought to one of Pennsylvania’s oldest operating wineries his winemaking skills and an effervescent personality. Unlike like many regional winemakers who have local roots, Cannac was...
wfmd.com
Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race
Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
wypr.org
Poll: most WYPR listeners don't like Port Covington name change
Earlier this week, the Baltimore Banner reported that Port Covington, the 235-acre development in South Baltimore, had officially changed its name to Baltimore Peninsula. The rebranding was sparked by what the developers referred to as attempts to bring new energy, tenants and business to the multimillion-dollar waterfront complex that is soon to finish its first phase. At completion, Baltimore Peninsula is expected to have 14 million square feet of mixed-use development, a restored waterfront area, and 40 acres of green space.
Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County
An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
millersville.edu
Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying
A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages
Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Mechanicsburg woman directed Jan. 6 rioters, Pelosi laptop thieves: prosecutors
In a video, the 22-year-old woman can be heard shouting at police as rioters surge through the U.S. Capitol rotunda: “You’re a traitor,” she yells. “You’re a traitor to this country.”. Riley Williams, now 23, of Mechanicsburg, is on trial this week on eight charges...
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
abc27.com
New Hershey treats bringing sweetness to the holidays
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced its holiday lineup of classic and brand new sweet treats. According to the company, Hershey is releasing their first ever Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with either marshmallows or cinnamon chips. Also, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bars have gotten a holiday makeover, with 2 varieties of season images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and others.
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:PennLiveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
theburgnews.com
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments
On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
NECN
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
