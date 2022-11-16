ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

wfmd.com

Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race

Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Poll: most WYPR listeners don't like Port Covington name change

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Banner reported that Port Covington, the 235-acre development in South Baltimore, had officially changed its name to Baltimore Peninsula. The rebranding was sparked by what the developers referred to as attempts to bring new energy, tenants and business to the multimillion-dollar waterfront complex that is soon to finish its first phase. At completion, Baltimore Peninsula is expected to have 14 million square feet of mixed-use development, a restored waterfront area, and 40 acres of green space.
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
millersville.edu

Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying

A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WITF

Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages

Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Hershey treats bringing sweetness to the holidays

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced its holiday lineup of classic and brand new sweet treats. According to the company, Hershey is releasing their first ever Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with either marshmallows or cinnamon chips. Also, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bars have gotten a holiday makeover, with 2 varieties of season images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and others.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments

On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

