Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in the east
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Missiles rained down on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Thursday as Russian forces stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine, reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson city in the south which Kyiv recaptured last week. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Ukraine may get the access it has demanded to...
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as winter sets in. CONFLICT. * Hundreds of people were detained or went...
Agriculture Online
Russia won't 'chop up' Black Sea grain deal - TASS cites foreign ministry official
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not prepared to "chop up" the Black Sea grain deal, but a relaxation of sanctions on its own agricultural and fertiliser exports are a vital part of the deal, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
Kremlin says work being finalised on removing obstacles to Russian agricultural exports
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday work will be finalised on removing direct and indirect barriers to Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, hours after Moscow agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms. (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online
Turkey's Erdogan, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss extended grains deal - Turkish presidency
ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and congratulated each other for the extension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal, Erdogan's office said. Erdogan told Zelenskiy that both the grains deal and the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Thursday the Black Sea grain export agreement reached in July would be expended by 120 days. The minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, gave no further details. His remarks could not immediately be confirmed independently. The July deal has helped stave off a...
Agriculture Online
Turkish defence ministry: talks continue on extension of grain deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the talks on extension of Black Sea grain initiative continued and a final decision would be announced when the discussions are completed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-UN hopes Russian fertiliser cargo can show the way to ease port backlog
(Recasts headline, adds bullets, adds details on sanctions, shipments) GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A shipment next week of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi could set an example and help to ease a 300,000-tonne backlog in European ports, a U.N. official said on Friday as the body addresses Russian concerns that threaten a Black Sea grains export deal.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 81% complete at 39.1 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 39.1 million tonnes of grain from 81% of the expected area as of Nov. 17, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.34 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Blinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports - which had been due to expire on Nov. 19 - was extended on Thursday for 120 days. The agreement, originally reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and...
Agriculture Online
Turkey's Erdogan: Russian grain could be exported as flour to Africa via Turkey
ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russian grain exports could be processed into flour in Turkey and then shipped to Africa to help relieve food shortages there. Speaking on his flight back from the G20 summit in Bali, Erdogan said Russian grain was meant to be...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slides 3% on Ukraine export deal extension
* Chicago wheat down 2.7% after U.N. announces extension agreement * CBOT corn also lower as corridor set to maintain Ukraine exports * Market awaits details on extension that was widely expected (Updates with announcement of Ukraine corridor extension, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to maintain a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. News that the export deal will run beyond its initial period that expires on Nov. 19 also pushed corn lower as flows of Ukrainian grain will now likely continue to reach world markets in the short term. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.7% at $7.96-1/2 a bushel by 0957 GMT, after falling earlier in the session to its lowest since Sept. 1. The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which has allowed some 10 million tonnes of grain to be shipped from Ukrainian ports since August. Ukraine and Turkey said the agreement would extend the corridor for another 120 days, while Russia's deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying Moscow was not going "to cut off" the corridor deal. "The renewal of the deal is going to put some extra pressure on wheat, although most of the market had been banking on an extension," a European trader said. "Corn prices could be pressured as the renewal of the deal will allow several million tonnes more corn to reach the market." Expectations had grown in the past week that the corridor deal would hold, with a U.N. source saying on Wednesday there were reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" about a renewal. With the extension priced in by investors to some extent, attention may turn to other unresolved issues including fertiliser exports. Ukraine has been seeking a one-year extension and the inclusion of the major port of Mykolaiv, while Russia has been striving to boost its grain and fertiliser exports. "It was in the interest of all the parties to reach an agreement," Nathan Cordier, analyst with consultancy Agritel, said. "A renewal was largely priced in by the market, but there are still negotiations taking place on questions like the one-year extension." Euronext December wheat fell in early trade to a new 2-1/2-month low of 314.75 euros a tonne, before paring losses to hold above the 315 euro chart support level. Prices at 0957 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 795.50 -22.00 -2.69 770.75 3.21 CBOT corn 656.25 -9.00 -1.35 593.25 10.62 CBOT soy 1418.75 -10.50 -0.73 1339.25 5.94 Paris wheat 315.75 -4.00 -1.25 276.75 14.09 Paris maize 302.75 -4.75 -1.54 226.00 33.96 Paris rape 610.50 -5.75 -0.93 754.00 -19.03 WTI crude oil 84.99 -0.60 -0.70 75.21 13.00 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 -0.35 1.1368 -8.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)
Agriculture Online
UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Agriculture Online
'Fertiliser crunch' needs addressing after Black Sea deal's renewal - U.N. official
GENEVA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official involved in the Black Sea grain initiative negotiations on Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the deal, adding that work needed to continue on easing fertiliser exports. "The renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative is good news for global food...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 23-29
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 23-29 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Agriculture Online
Agriculture Online
Joint statement on Black Sea grain deal extension being prepared - TASS
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parties to the Black Sea grain deal are preparing a joint statement regarding its extension, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source. The United Nations Secretary General earlier on Thursday said all sides had agreed to extend the initiative, which facilitates...
