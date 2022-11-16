ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand

By By Alan Wooten | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision.

By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading.

The following are the remaining situations:

• California 3rd Congressional District: Republican Kevin Kiley 52.8% of the vote, Democrat Kermit Jones 47.2%; precincts counted 57%; difference about 10,000+ votes.

• California 13th; Democrat Adam Gray 50.3%, Republican John Duarte 49.7%; precincts 86%; difference about 3,000+ votes.

• California 22nd; Republican Rep. David Valadao 52.4%, Democrat Rudy Salas 47.6%; precincts 64%; difference about 3,000+ votes.

• California 27th; Republican Rep. Mike Garcia 54.2%, Democrat Christy Smith, 45.8; precincts 70%; difference about 13,000+ votes.

• California 34th; Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez 52.3%, Democrat David Kim 47.7%; precincts 70%; difference about 4,000+ votes.

• California 47th; Democrat Rep. Katie Porter 50.8%, Republican Scott Baugh 49.2%; precincts 84%; difference about 3,000+ votes.

• California 49th; Democrat Rep. Mike Levin 52.3%, Republican Brian Maryott 47.7%; precincts 89%; difference about 8,000+ votes.

• Colorado 3rd; Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert 50.2%, Democrat Adam Frisch 49.8%; precincts 99%; difference, about 1,000+ votes.

• Maine 2nd; ranked choice voting results expected to be announced Wednesday; Democrat Rep. Jared Golden 48.2%, Republican Bruce Poliquin 44.9%, independent Tiffany Boyd 6.9%; difference, about 10,500 votes lead for Golden over Poliquin, and Bond earned 21,555 votes that will be dispersed through the ranked choice tabulation.

• Alaska at-large: ranked choice voting results are being tabulated so that a candidate secures 50% of the vote; Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola 48.1%, Republican Sarah Palin 26.1%, Republican Nick Begich 23.8%, Libertarian Chris Bye 1.7%; precincts 90%; difference, Peltola by 53,000+ votes over Palin, by 58,000+ votes over Begich.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Lawrence interested in USPS post, toasts Jeffries as a consensus-builder among Dems

Retiring U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) told the Advance on Thursday that she supports U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as U.S. House minority leader and she’s interested in a U.S. Postal Service appointment. The news comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the first woman in history to hold the gavel, announced Thursday she will step aside from leadership but remain in Congress. Republicans narrowly won control of the chamber in last week’s election. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
CBS Miami

Photos: Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi Biden, second from right, and her fiancÃ© Peter Neal, right, and Neal's dog Charlie, across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 20, 2022, as they return from a weekend at the Biden's beach home in Delaware. Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. FILE - Naomi Biden, right, and fiancÃ© Peter Neal attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., have introduced the Interactive Federal Review Act. The legislation would direct the Federal Highway Administration to select a minimum of 10 federal highway projects to demonstrate the use of interactive, digital, cloud-based platforms in carrying out the environmental analysis and community engagement processes required in FHWA projects. Wyoming currently has eight FHWA...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Roughly one third of the EV chargers in the US are in California

The U.S. electric charging infrastructure must also be distributed more evenly to encourage widespread adoption of electric vehicles. One state, California, currently far outpaces the rest of the country in the availability of chargers. California is home to 41,225 electric vehicle chargers, which amounts to approximately one-third of the nation’s total. As the birthplace of Tesla and one of the country’s most environmentally progressive states, California’s robust charging infrastructure is unsurprising. Nonetheless, other states lag far behind on this measure: second-place New York has less than one-fifth the number of EV chargers as California. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy