FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
WFAA
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King. Or at least it costs plenty to see him. While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option. If you consider $350...
police1.com
Watch: Texas PD's George Strait-inspired recruitment video racks up applications
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Strait would probably be proud. For the past few weeks, Southlake police have used a version of Strait’s song “Amarillo By Morning” as part of their recruiting campaign for officers. The sound is the same as the King of the Country’s 1982...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Fort Worth Restaurant Experiences Created By Renowned Chef Tim Love
Chef Tim Love wears a giant hat in Fort Worth, Texas. The award-winning chef owns an impressive list of restaurants in Fort Worth, and he is also an author, boutique hotelier, and co-host of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup. You’ll see Chef Love on national television shows like Iron Chef America, Top Shelf Masters, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. His philanthropic pursuits include Burgers 4 Babies, founded in 2010, which benefits the NICU Helping Hands organization.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
This Mabank, TX Mansion Could Be a Stunning Vacation Rental Property
While I realize I don’t have the money to turn this beautiful property in Mabank, Texas into a vacation rental property, I believe it could make someone a lot of money if they wanted to look at it as an investment. When I was looking through the real estate photos online my first thought was that this place looks like a high-end resort.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
