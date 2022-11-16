ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
mtpr.org

A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation

Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide. According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte Courthouse closed for filming Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will be closed to the public this Saturday for filming. Officials ask people not to linger outside or try to enter the building.
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana

As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
CLANCY, MT
High School Football PRO

Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Capital High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Tech defeats Lewis-Clark State to remain undefeated

BUTTE – After a boost in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll from No. 23 to No. 18, the Montana Tech Orediggers looked to continue their undefeated season against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors on Friday. In the second game of the night at the Montana Tech Fall Classic, the Orediggers...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena Capital Wins State Title 35-14 Over Bozeman

Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The Bruins led 21-14 at halftime. That remained the score for much of the second half until Capital was able to find paydirt twice in the final five minutes of the game and put the Hawks away.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy