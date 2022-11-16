Read full article on original website
Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation
Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide. According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”
Butte Courthouse closed for filming Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will be closed to the public this Saturday for filming. Officials ask people not to linger outside or try to enter the building.
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Capital High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
“1923” filming to temporarily close Uptown streets today
With production moving along on 1923, several street closures will be in effect today in Uptown Butte. Closures will start early this morning but should be wrapped up by late evening, however officials state that times are not exact and may fluctuate due to weather and other factors. The areas...
Law enforcement in Butte looking for two men who robbed a store Friday morning
BUTTE, Mont. - A store in Butte was robbed early Friday morning. Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says two men entered the Thriftway Store at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Amherst St. in Butte around 4:26 am Friday. The men were wearing masks and were dressed in dark...
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Montana Tech defeats Lewis-Clark State to remain undefeated
BUTTE – After a boost in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll from No. 23 to No. 18, the Montana Tech Orediggers looked to continue their undefeated season against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors on Friday. In the second game of the night at the Montana Tech Fall Classic, the Orediggers...
Helena Capital Wins State Title 35-14 Over Bozeman
Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The Bruins led 21-14 at halftime. That remained the score for much of the second half until Capital was able to find paydirt twice in the final five minutes of the game and put the Hawks away.
Helena Capital football's Kyle Mihelish searches for first state championship as head coach
HELENA — The Capital Bruins football program is preparing for their first state championship appearance since 2011, and their first with Kyle Mihelish at head coach. Mihelish has been with the program since 2005, and has been an assistant coach in six state championships, four where the Bruins took home the title.
