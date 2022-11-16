Read full article on original website
Inpatient hospital, student financial wellness, sustainability highlight 2022 meetings
This week, the Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects, as well as financial wellness. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. This week, The Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects on campus, statistics of the first-year class, an increase in football ticket prices in 2023, student financial wellness, the Scarlet and Gray Advantage program and more. Here is The Lantern’s breakdown.
Providing opportunities for young women in underserved communities
In this community pool they just don’t teach the free style and back stroke weekly lessons focus on science and self-confidence.
i-PRO Grants Program Helps K-12 Educators Improve School Security
I-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly a division of Panasonic), a security solutions provider, is celebrating American Education Week by encouraging K-12 institutions to tap the free-of-charge services of its Grants Program to help procure funding for security infrastructure projects needed to protect students, staff, and schools. In 2013, i-PRO (then Panasonic)...
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%. These disparities then continue to occur throughout elementary school. By fifth grade, 13% of white students and 22% of Asian students display advanced math skills. About 2% of Black students and 3% of Hispanic students do so. Similar disparities...
