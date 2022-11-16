Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens
Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
kanecountyconnects.com
Geneva Chamber Announces Wood Award Recipient
Jay Womack has been named the Geneva Chamber of Commerce 2022 Wood Award recipient. Born in Geneva, Womack moved to Yorkville during grade school and grew up on a wooded property that backed up to a forest preserve. According to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, this began his love of nature. He and his wife, Sherre, have raised their daughter in Geneva and are now proud grandparents of two grandchildren. Womack is a Landscape Architect, highly trained and skilled in his field. He is currently a Senior Architect, Ecological Design, Huff & Huff, a subsidiary of GZA.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
1 Illinois County Rises to ‘High' COVID Alert Level Under CDC Guidelines
One Illinois county has risen to a "high" COVID alert level this week, sparking new masking guidelines and marking a shift after the state had no counties at such a level last week. Winnebago County, just outside the Chicago area along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was listed at a "high" community...
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL
Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
Cook Co. hosts catalytic converter spraypaint event to deter thefts of valuable car part
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping fight back against catalytic converter theft.Deputies hosted a deterrent event on Thursday, where drivers could get their catalytic converters spray-painted with a CCSO symbol. There was similar event back in September in Niles that drew quite the crowd.The effort is meant to prevent thieves from being able to resell the valuable part.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said there have been 117 catalytic converter thefts from January to October this year. That's up 33% from 88 reported thefts in the same time period last year.
nrgmediadixon.com
Because of High Covid Transmission Levels in Lee and Ogle Counties, KSB Adjusts Masking Requirements
Based on recommendations from the CDC, KSB Hospital and their clinics have been adjusting the masking requirements determined by COVID-19 county transmission levels. Since transmission levels have moved to HIGH IN BOTH LEE AND OGLE COUNTIES, masks are REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees inside any of the KSB facilities.
wmay.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Illinois
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Is a new Illinois law targeting organized retail crime making a difference?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we head into the holiday season, there are concerns about theft and robbery. On Thursday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on a brazen theft at the luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A woman ran out the door with an armful of clothes and escaped in a waiting car. A new law on the books targets retail thefts like that one at Moncler. In the fall of last year into this past winter, organized retail thefts involving multiple offenders made regular headlines on the Magnificent Mile in particular. Full text of the lawAs CBS...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park
The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
Comments / 0