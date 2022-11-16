The Daughter of Sharecroppers Who Danced with the Obamas, Dead at 113

A woman who went viral after dancing with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during their second term in office died Monday. She was 113.

Virginia McLaurin was 106 at the time she became an online sensation. “I thought I would never live to get in the White House and I tell you, I am so happy. A Black president, a Black wife, yes! And, I am here to celebrate Black history, that’s what I’m here for,” she said after meeting the couple in 2016.

The grandmother and volunteer was visiting the White House for a Black History Month reception when she met the Obamas and broke out in a two-step. After the video circulated online, the D.C. Council honored her with a resolution for her decades of volunteer work at D.C. schools.

“She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received…. She had an extraordinary memory, sharing stories of family’s life as sharecroppers in South Carolina before traveling north in the Great Migration,” reads a statement from her family on Facebook. The centenarian died peacefully at her home.

“The video of centenarian Ms. Virginia McLaurin dancing and talking with the Obamas in February of 2016 at the White House was seen worldwide. It provided people with joy and hope,” reads a GoFundMe that has been created in her honor. “It also enriched her life. She visited schools, sports games, museums, the theater, and other special events to celebrate her long life of dedication to her community.”

The statement continues: “As she shared in her interviews with the media following the visit to the White House, she volunteered as a UPO foster grandparent and collaborated with other tenants in the fight for quality living conditions. She was a devoted member of her church. During the pandemic, she viewed services regularly via YouTube. In addition to providing support here, we encourage you to look out for the other Ms. McLaurins in your neighborhood.”

Rest peacefully and in power, Ms. Virginia!