Trump news – live: Trump tells Republican Jewish Coalition he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter
Days after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, among the first major GOP events in the wake of midterm elections.The event marks an early test for the twice-impeached former president’s influence and political standing in a party fractured by his volatility, investigations and persistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.He told a crowd that he sees “no reason” to rejoin Twitter as he enjoys his own social network, and he echoed his widely condemned claims that American Jewish people are insufficiently supportive of his Irsrael policies.His...
Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering…It is time to stop being afraid of any one person’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday urged the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump, just days after the former president announced his third bid for office. “It is time to stop whispering,” Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. He added, “It...
Photos: Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi Biden, second from right, and her fiancÃ© Peter Neal, right, and Neal's dog Charlie, across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 20, 2022, as they return from a weekend at the Biden's beach home in Delaware. Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. FILE - Naomi Biden, right, and fiancÃ© Peter Neal attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion...
