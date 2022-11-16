Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
VMware Fusion 13 now available with support for running Windows 11 on Apple Silicon
VMware has announced the official launch of Fusion 13, a big update to its virtualization software that offers native support for Apple Silicon. This marks the first version of VMware Fusion that offers Apple Silicon support in final form, with the company having previously tested the feature in beta. This...
9to5Mac
Apple’s annual holiday ad is here: ‘Share the Joy’ with AirPods Pro [Video]
Apple is out with its annual holiday ad, and the focus is entirely on AirPods Pro this year. The video, titled “Share the Joy,” focuses on the popular Audio Sharing feature of AirPods Pro. “Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro,” Apple says.
Tidbyt is a retro-style display that’s perfect for those looking to use their iPhone a little less in 2023
One of the balances I am trying to strive for in 2023 is using technology more efficiently. I like to know what’s happening around the world in news, sports, and finance, but I want to look at an iPhone less. I want technology that works passively, and that’s one reason why I am excited to have Tidbyt on my desk for the new year.
Here’s how to take screenshots on your iPad using gestures with iPadOS 16
For years, users have been able to take screenshots of their iPhones and iPads by pressing a combination of physical buttons. But in recent versions of iPadOS, such as iPadOS 16, there’s another way to quickly take screenshots of your iPad without pressing any buttons. Read on as we detail how to take screenshots on iPad using just gestures.
9to5Mac
The best Mac accessories: Thunderbolt 4 dock, MagicBridge, and more
As I’ve overhauled my setup throughout 2022 in conjunction with the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro, I’ve used this as an opportunity to add some new accessories as well. This includes a new OWC Thunderbolt Dock, a nifty Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad accessory from Twelve South, and more. Head below for the details.
9to5Mac
Popular ‘Secure ShellFish’ SSH client comes to macOS with cross-device capabilities
Secure ShellFish is a popular iOS app that lets users access SSH and SFTP servers from an iPhone or iPad. Following the release of macOS Ventura last month, developer Anders Borum has now released a version of Secure ShellFish for Mac users, offering even more features, including cross-device capabilities, for its users.
Pok Pok Playroom immersive iOS app for kids gets new ‘Connect The Dots’ toy
Continuing on after great updates like a music Sequencer, Marble Machine, Space, and Halloween content, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another new release. “Connect The Dots” offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, curiosity, fine motor skills, spatial awareness, problem-solving, and more. Here’s...
9to5Mac
Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage
Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features. The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for...
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple M2 iPad Pros hit new all-time lows at $100 off, AirPods 3 drop to $140, more
All of today’s best discounts are now going live. With Black Friday just a week away, some early deals have landed on many of Apple’s latest releases. Kicking things off we have a $100 discount on the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at its best price yet that comes joined by the smaller 11-inch M2 counterpart at a $729 all-time low. Then go check out the discount on Apple’s new AirPods 3 with wired charging case at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $499 off in Friday’s best deals, 10.2-inch iPad $270, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs ahead of Black Friday and headlined by a $499 all-time low price cut on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. On the opposite side of the lineup, the already-affordable 10.2-inch iPad now sells for even less at $270 and rounds out Friday’s best price cuts alongside ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro recall: How to check if yours are eligible for replacement
Seeing issues with one or both of your 1st gen AirPods Pro earphones? They may be covered under a free service program from Apple. Read on for how to check your AirPods Pro recall replacement eligibility. Update 11/17/22: This service program is still ongoing as it covers affected AirPods Pro...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to save Christmas while there’s still time now that iPhone 14 Pro has sold out
Apple shared the details of its annual Holiday Shopping Event this morning, offering buyers of new devices a gift card worth up to $250 for Black Friday. Alongside that, the company has also published its breakdown of the “latest dates to order your holiday gifts” with free shipping.
9to5Mac
New Twitter regime has its first good idea for slowing down $8 verification abuse
While Twitter is going through an elongated period of growing pains, the new regime – or at least someone with access to the Twitter Blue FAQ – is brainstorming ways to prevent paid verification abuse. As spotted by The Verge, Twitter has added a new restriction to the...
9to5Mac
Tim Cook responds to teen who used Apple Watch to call for help after 130-foot fall
The Apple Watch is being credited with helping a 17-year-old, Smit Metha, in India call for help after falling more than 130-feet. The fall saw Metha break both of his ankles, but using the Apple Watch’s cellular connectivity, he was able to call friends and family to have help sent – preventing anything worse from happening.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro can act as affordable hearing aids, as good as far more expensive devices, shows study
AirPods Pro can serve as affordable hearing aids, with one study suggesting that they perform as well as dedicated devices costing four-figure sums. Apple is believed to have hearing aid functionality as a medium-term goal for AirPods as part of its commitment to Accessibility, and has already made some moves in this direction …
9to5Mac
1Password passkeys demo shows the passwordless future you can expect next year
1Password passkeys functionality will launch next year, but to help people understand the benefits and prepare for a world without passwords, the company has put together an interactive demo. Although the company used for the demo is fictitious, you will create a real passkey which will be saved to your...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 2/3: Which are the best choice this holiday season?
As the follow-up to Apple’s hit earphones with active noise cancellation, AirPods Pro 2 come with a number of thoughtful upgrades. That includes features like 2x more noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, an upgraded charging case with Find My tracking, speaker, lanyard loop, and much more. Read along for our in-depth comparison of AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and 2.
