ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Commonwealth team says Zimbabwe making progress to rejoin

By FARAI MUTSAKA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Zimbabwe has made “very impressive” progress in meeting conditions to rejoin the Commonwealth, a top official of the group of 56 mainly former British colonies said after an assessment mission, even as the opposition and other groups warned that the human rights situation is fast deteriorating.

“Zimbabwe should be part of the Commonwealth. We are traveling the same road, hand in hand,” said the organization’s Assistant Secretary-General, Luis Franceschi, who headed the assessment team.

Zimbabwe “has moved very fast and there is huge commitment” to meeting demands such as democratic reforms, he told reporters in the capital, Harare, Wednesday.

The Commonwealth team arrived in the southern African country on Saturday and ended its mission on Wednesday. It will compile a report to Commonwealth Heads of Government, who have the final say on Zimbabwe’s application to rejoin.

Former president, the late Robert Mugabe, pulled Zimbabwe out of the Commonwealth in 2003 after it became apparent that the organization would extend a suspension imposed a year earlier following elections marred by allegations of violence and rigging.

After taking power from Mugabe in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa applied for readmission in 2018 as part of his push for greater international legitimacy.

Zimbabwe's bid to rejoin the Commonwealth is part of the Mnangagwa administration’s drive to reengage with the international community after about two decades of isolation.

Zimbabwe remains under United States sanctions, while the United Kingdom and the European Union have gradually eased their own restrictions on the southern African country.

The Commonwealth team met Mnangagwa on Wednesday. It also held discussions with various stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations and the opposition, who say they support Zimbabwe’s readmission but want the country to improve its human rights record.

Readmission into the group hinges on Zimbabwe fulfilling “several rigorous steps” to ensure adherence to principles such as peace and democracy, said the Commonwealth in a statement last week.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa told reporters after meeting the member team on Wednesday that democratic reforms and credible elections should be the benchmark for Zimbabwe’s readmission.

But Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the country has made “phenomenal progress” that merits its readmission into the Commonwealth.

Addressing the same press conference, Ziyambi described reports of human rights violations such as abductions of anti-government activists as “misinformation” and “stage-managed” to hoodwink the international community.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold a general election next year. But many opposition figures say they are already battling intense government repression similar to that during Mugabe’s lengthy iron-fisted rule.

Once a bedrock of British influence over its former colonies, some argue that the Commonwealth is losing its impact in Africa where China is now the leading trade partner.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia's war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime...
960 The Ref

Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK — (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region's economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
The Independent

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.Any such shift, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, would likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers.Downing Street sources rejected the report but the Times suggested that behind closed doors some in Government have indicated that the pursuit...
960 The Ref

UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain...
960 The Ref

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with...
The Comeback

U.S. responds to Russia’s shocking Brittney Griner admission

The Russian government denied Brittney Griner’s appeal for freedom in October. Griner previously plead guilty to attempting to smuggle a small amount of hashish oil aboard a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team in October. The Russians sentenced Griner to nine years in prison, which is to be served in a maximum-security penal Read more... The post U.S. responds to Russia’s shocking Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
960 The Ref

A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish...
960 The Ref

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Egypt say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are the most vulnerable to climate change, called ‘loss and damage.'. “There is an agreement...
960 The Ref

Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned...
960 The Ref

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
960 The Ref

Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums.
960 The Ref

Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in...
960 The Ref

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy